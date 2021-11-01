Millennium Breaks Ground for Its New Corporate Headquarters

DELAVAN, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium will be breaking ground to mark the start of the construction for their new headquarters building! Initially headquartered in Lake Geneva, WI, Millennium continued to rapidly expand across the US and relocated its headquarters to Delavan in 2016. Millennium will be building a new 75,000 sq ft office and warehouse space in the Delavan business park to keep up with the growth. The project is expected to be completed summer of 2022.

James Kyle, the Millennium Group CEO, explains the decision to stay local, "After an exhaustive search in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois for a community to scale with our growth, the City of Delavan worked well with us to develop a modern business park and position us with easy access to I-43, connecting us with great shipping lanes and close proximity to local employees who can grow with our business. It's clear that the City of Delavan seeks to support and keep healthy companies in the area."

Leading the groundbreaking is CEO James Kyle with President Nate Wendt, other members of the executive team, and Delavan city officials. Employees from multiple locations will be there as well to commemorate the occasion.

"Millennium is excited to continue our exponential growth and build our new office and warehouse facility to accommodate additional staff and inventory," said James Kyle. "We look forward to continuing to provide opportunities for dynamic people from our community to be part of the ever-expanding fiber optic development across the country."

About: Millennium offers end-to-end solutions from the development to the deployment of fiber optic broadband networks. With 14 national locations, we provide a host of solutions to clients across the country. These solutions include introducing new methods and technologies that make networks more reliable, feasibility studies and supplemental engineering, providing bridge loans, managing material needs, renting and leasing capital equipment, and beyond.

