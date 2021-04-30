Millennium Family Practice: Compassionate, Quality Medical Care

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 /Millennium Family Practice, in Columbia, Maryland, provides quality medical care for people of all agents. The clinic focuses on providing its patients with treatment that is caring, efficient, and affordable. This approach has led to repeat clients, excellent testimonials, and industry awards.

The clinic can assist with a full range of issues, including acne with Theraclear, body contouring with SculpSure, immunizations, cognitive testing, biopsies, and physicals, among others. It also provides urgent care, such as nebulizer treatments for asthmatics, IV hydration for dehydrated patients, and treatment of severe gastritis and reflux. The clinic's staff prides itself on being able to assist with so many medical issues that people encounter.

Behind Millennium Family Practice is its leader, Medical Director and CEO, Dr. Njideka Udochi, who prioritizes providing compassionate, quick service, and this is evident as soon as a patient walks in. The clinic's receptionist is quick to greet all patients, who are moved by staff from the waiting room to the examination room efficiently and with respect for their time. As one employee says, "Everyone has heard the horror stories of long wait times at the doctor, and we certainly have all run across those physicians who have no bedside manner. Those are problems we have worked hard to eliminate at Millennium Family Practice, and I think our patients really appreciate that."

Millennium Family Practice is especially noted for its ability to treat international patients. Its staff speaks twelve languages, including French, Spanish, Hindi, Urdu, Twi, Ibo, Yoruba, Somali, Arabic, Amharic, Ga, and English. The clinic's staff members come from more than 114 countries, and they are quick to say that this is one of the biggest reasons they love what they do. They enjoy meeting people from all over the world and forming relationships with them. As Dr. Udochi says, "Just the other day, I met a patient who was from Somalia. That alone was enough to make my day. Our patients are incredibly interesting people, no matter where they come from."

For those who like to stay current on medical news, the clinic maintains a blog. Its recent topics have included the coronavirus, including its variants; COVID vaccinations; breast cancer awareness; and the basics of health insurance. The clinic wants to be a trusted source of information on all major questions the public has about health.

"We work hard to keep abreast of all developments in the pandemic and other issues so that our patients will stay current on what's happening," Dr. Udochi says.

For its patients' convenience, Millennium Family Practice accepts a full range of insurance plans. It can also assist patients who lack health insurance or those who are self-pay. The staff knows that the ability of their patients to pay for their services varies greatly, so they are as flexible as possible.

Millennium Family Practice's seamless operation and reputation for empathetic service led the Maryland Academy to announce on February 17, 2021, that Dr. Udochi was the recipient of the 2021 Family Physician of the Year award. She credits the award to her staff. "I am only one person," she says. "While it was awarded to me, I could not have earned the award without my employees, who are exceptionally qualified and talented people. It was really a win for everyone at Millennium Family Practice, and I am very proud of the work they do every day."

It is evident, then, why the clinic has earned its excellent reputation. The staff at Millennium Family Practice use their training to provide their patients with top-notch service that is grounded in a commitment to empathy and effectiveness.

