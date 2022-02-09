U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.00
    +44.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,602.00
    +260.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,927.25
    +192.75 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.40
    +19.60 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    -2.25 (-9.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4010
    -0.1470 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.57
    +309.37 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.05
    -6.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.33
    +55.26 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Millennium Health Signals Report™ Volume 4 Highlights Substantial Changes in Illicit Drug Use Trends

·3 min read

Report Provides Recent Findings Regarding Known Contributors to Drug Overdose Deaths

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are the highest ever recorded and are primarily driven by illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine.1 Tracking real-time trends in the drug use landscape by analyzing definitive urine drug test (UDT) results can help inform intervention efforts and potentially serve as an early warning for changes impacting overdose risk. This most recent Millennium Health Signals Report™ analyzed results from 2 million unique patient urine specimens collected in health care specialties through December 2021. Between 2019 and 2021, findings showed:

Adjusted positivity rates and 95% confidence interval (CI) values for methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin were estimated for each month between 2015 and 2021.
Adjusted positivity rates and 95% confidence interval (CI) values for methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin were estimated for each month between 2015 and 2021.

  • Fentanyl positivity increased in all U.S. census divisions, particularly in the West, where positivity increased 427% in the Pacific division

  • Methamphetamine positivity increased in all but one census division (Pacific), led by a 134% increase in New England

  • Cocaine positivity increased in all U.S. census divisions, led by a 48% increase in the Mid-Atlantic

  • Fentanyl and methamphetamine co-positivity increased across the country, with the highest percent changes including a stunning 571% increase in the Pacific census division, 471% in the West South Central division, and 306% in the Mountain division

The report also includes an analysis of the cannabis landscape and found that in 2021, about 30% of patient specimens were positive for marijuana. Additionally, between 2015 and 2021, the UDT positivity rate for marijuana increased 32% nationally.

"The drug test results in the Millennium Health database can be aggregated and employed to aid those involved in the fight against illicit drug use and its multiple harms, including the crisis of drug overdose deaths that has been affecting our country," says Steven Passik, PhD, VP, Scientific Affairs and Head of Clinical Data Programs. "It is of the utmost importance now to use all available data sources, including definitive urine drug tests, to track substance use trends, considering drug overdose deaths are at the highest level ever recorded. This information, including trends over time, plus geographic and demographic factors impacting use, can better influence interventions across the continuum of care."

A copy of the full report can be accessed here.

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory providing medication monitoring via definitive urine and oral fluid drug tests to support improved clinical decision-making as part of treatment for millions of Americans with chronic pain, mental illness, substance use disorders, and other health conditions. Drug testing is used to obtain objective information about patients' recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans. We also conduct real-time tracking of emerging drug use trends to help researchers, public health officials, and policymakers address the significant increase in drug overdose deaths.

Reference

  1. Provisional Drug Overdose Death Counts. National Center for Health Statistics. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Web site. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm. Accessed January 26, 2022.

Millennium Health, LLC (PRNewsFoto/Millennium Health, LLC)
Millennium Health, LLC (PRNewsFoto/Millennium Health, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-health-signals-report-volume-4-highlights-substantial-changes-in-illicit-drug-use-trends-301478281.html

SOURCE Millennium Health, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Trulieve to Open Riverview, FL Dispensary on Thursday, February 10

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida. Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. This is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 161st nationwide.

  • Pfizer Stock Fell 2.8%. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its Tuesday earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid-19 antiviral sales of $22 billion.

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Amazon Takes on its Next (Possible) Trillion Dollar Business

    Alphabet owns FitBit and, while the company most people call Google hasn't done much with its fitness bands and watches, it did partner with Amazon, J.P. Morgan , and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on an ill-fated attempt to disrupt healthcare. CVS Health and its pharmacy chain rival Walgreens have also tried to disrupt healthcare, albeit in a more traditional way. CVS has added Minute Clinics to many of its locations to offer basic medical care as well as "health concierge" services to help customers navigate a space that can be very challenging.

  • Enveric Biosciences Files Provisional Patent for Cannabinoid + Celecoxib Conjugate EV104 after Successful Synthesis

    By Alan Hatfield Neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the creation of EV104a and EV104b for the potential treatment of Osteoarthritis and other pain indications. Known as the […]

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • This Is the Only State Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

    Less than a month ago, the U.S. hit the peak of a national surge brought on by the Omicron variant bringing case levels to unprecedented new highs coast to coast. But the quick rise in infections has since been met by an almost equally drastic decrease nationwide, with hospitalizations from the virus also following the downward trend. Now, data shows that there's only one state where COVID is still surging despite the national drop. Read on to see which place is still struggling to beat back the

  • Chance meeting five years ago leads to biotech startup CEO landing a Biogen biggie for her board

    Verge Genomics, which is coupling human brain disease data with artificial intelligence and machine learning, looks to take its first drug into a clinical trial this year against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Doing This One Thing Can Lead to Omicron

    Think you've been doing everything to keep yourself safe from catching the extremely contagious Omicron variant? Maybe not. In recent days, experts have emphasized that too many Americans have made one particular oversight can lead to an Omicron infection—potentially endangering those who are at risk for severe illness. If you've made it, experts advise you to change that right away. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've A

  • Pfizer's COVID product sales to top $50 billion this year, investors want more

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill to top $54 billion, but that fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates and its shares were off about 3%. Still, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said final sales for its oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, could be "way bigger" than what Pfizer has forecast since its current outlook only included contracts that have been or are close to being signed. Pfizer currently expects $22 billion in 2022 sales of the treatment, compared with Wall Street estimates of $22.88 billion.

  • The simple diet switch that could add almost a decade to your life

    Removing steak, sausages and bacon from your diet at the age of 60 in favour of more fish, nuts and beans can add almost a decade onto your life, a study has found.

  • “Cherry Picking Data”: How Joe Rogan’s Infamous Interview with Robert Malone Spread Misinformation

    The fact-checking podcast Science Vs interviewed scientists doing research that Malone cited in the interview. “Cherry Picking Data”: How Joe Rogan’s Infamous Interview with Robert Malone Spread Misinformation Wren Graves

  • Woman reveals how her weights were taken by another gym-goer in the middle of her workout

    ‘I would’ve lost my MIND,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • Novavax Stock Tumbles on Report That Vaccine Deliveries Are Lagging

    Novavax shares, down more than 15% on Tuesday, have fallen 43% so far this year and 74% over the past 12 months.

  • Doctor facing charges performed 9 unnecessary surgeries, patient says

    A patient of a former Bronson Battle Creek doctor facing health care fraud charges says almost every procedure performed on him was deemed unnecessary.

  • 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

    Medicare is a government-sponsored program designed to help eligible seniors and others pay for healthcare. Medicare Advantage plans offer an alternative to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B coverage. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is your … Continue reading → The post 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.