Millennium Hires Equity Special Situations Experts in Singapore

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund firm Millennium Management has hired two equity special situations specialists in Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Justin Tang and Jin Rui Oh, former directors at United First Partners, have started as analysts at the global alternative investment firm, said the people who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to discuss company matters.

A Millennium spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment. Tang and Oh declined to comment.

The two were among a small group in the Asia sell-side space that provided strategic advice to long-only and hedge fund clients for companies involved in corporate actions. They had worked together at Religare Capital and Churchill Capital before joining UFP.

Equity special situations is an investing strategy based on corporate actions such as mergers and acquisitions, special dividends and buybacks. It received a boost in Asia in recent years amid a rising number of activist investor campaigns in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia.

Millenium’s four primary investment strategies include relative value in equities, arbitrage, fixed income and quantitative investing, according to the fund’s website.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.