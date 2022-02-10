U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,551.27
    -35.91 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,588.21
    -179.85 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,313.14
    -177.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.77
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9890
    +0.0600 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1700
    +0.6450 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,750.25
    -373.64 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.86
    -4.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.82
    -7.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Millennium Systems International Appoints Matthew Scudder as Chief Payments Officer (CPO)

Millennium Systems International
·2 min read

Matthew and his team to lead the development and launch of MSI's payments solutions

Millennium Systems International Logo

Millennium Systems International Logo
Millennium Systems International Logo
Millennium Systems International Logo

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness technology solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo salon and spa software platform, has named Matthew Scudder its first Chief Payments Officer (CPO), effective immediately.

Matthew joined MSI in 2000 and has held several leadership positions across the organization, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he managed teams across operational and support capacities to achieve critical company objectives. In his role as CPO, Matthew is poised to deliver even greater value to MSI's clients and the company by driving the development of innovative solutions for the beauty and wellness industry.

"Driving operational excellence for our customers and MSI is a personal mission that continues to inspire me each day," says Matthew Scudder. "We are dedicated to delivering an industry-leading payments solution that is built upon our core values of 5-star customer support and providing beauty and wellness businesses with the tools they need to grow, all within one award-winning solution."

"Matthew's leadership has been an invaluable asset to Millennium Systems International for more than 20 years," says John Harms, Founder and CEO of MSI. "As we prepare for our customer-driven payments solution, tasking Matthew with overseeing this critical next phase of our company as CPO was an easy decision. I look forward to continuing to work with Matthew and the entire MSI payments team as we build a best-in-class offering."

In addition to the appointment of Matthew as CPO, MSI recently announced the additions of Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Blake Carter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the company's Executive Team as the organization prepares for further innovation and growth with the support of private equity partner Serent Capital.

For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo, please visit https://www.millenniumsi.com/.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo platform is a true cloud-based, all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

Press Contact

Millennium Systems International
pr@millenniumsi.com

Related Images






Image 1: Millennium Systems International Logo


MSI Company Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as red-hot inflation print pressures tech shares

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Kellogg profit and sales beat expectations

    Kellogg Co. shares rose 2.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $433 million, or $1.26 per share, up from $205 million, or 59 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 83 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 79 cents. Sales of $3.421 billion were down from $3.464 billion but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.392 billion. Kellogg's North America sales fell 3% due to supply disruptions, incl

  • Twitter Announces $4 Billion Share Buyback, Revenue Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. announced a $4 billion stock buyback on Thursday, which helped buoy its shares amid an otherwise lackluster earnings report.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRevenue in the holiday quarter rose 2

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance also beat views.

  • Coal miner Peabody Energy stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats

    Shares of Peabody Energy Corp. shot up 8.3% in premarket trading toward a four-month high, after the coal miner swung to a profit that was well above expectations as revenue per tons sold soared. The company reported net income of $513.0 million, or $3.93 a share, after a loss of $129.2 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.15. Revenue rose 71.5% to $1.26 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.08 billion, while operating cost

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Twitter Stock Is Rising Because Some Things Are More Important Than Earnings

    Twitter earnings were in focus after a mixed bag of results from social media peers Meta Platforms, Snap, and Pinterest last week.

  • Philip Morris Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates. Cigarette Sales Held Up Well.

    Philip Morris International beat earnings and revenue expectations in the fourth quarter as heated tobacco sales surged and cigarette volumes rose.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Could Meta Platforms Stock Double Over the Next 12 Months?

    Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) have been absolutely clobbered this year. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2022. The question on many investors' minds is whether this pullback in the tech-stock price represents a buying opportunity.