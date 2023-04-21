Miller Family Wine Company's J. Wilkes Debuts Limited Edition Edmonton Oilers Wine

SANTA MARIA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Miller Family Wine Company is pleased to announce the release of an Edmonton Oilers Cabernet Sauvignon, a limited edition bottling under its Santa Barbara, California-based J. Wilkes wine label. The Miller Family Wine Company, which produces such brands as J. Wilkes, Barrel Burner, and Butternut, is the preferred premium wine of Rogers Place arena, home to the Edmonton Oilers.

Originally founded in 2001 by Jeff Wilkes, the Miller Family Wine Company has proudly carried on Wilkes' legacy since his passing, producing sub-appellated wines from Santa Barbara County and Paso Robles under the J. Wilkes label. Named one of the 'Top 10 Hot Brands for 2019' by Wine Business Monthly, J. Wilkes has built a reputation for its highly nuanced, flavorful wines that clearly represent the pure, ocean-influenced characteristics of the California Coast.

For the first time, the Miller Family Wine Company and their Alberta based wine agency, SBSW Wine Imports, have partnered with Edmonton's Rogers Place arena, the official home of the Edmonton Oilers, to create a special edition Oilers and J. Wilkes co-branded wine – available at select outlets across Edmonton. The Rogers Place team helped craft the final blend through a blending workshop led by Miller Family Wine Company's Master Sommelier, Will Costello. The result is a rich, complex 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon from the distinctive Paso Robles Highlands District AVA on California's Central Coast. Offering rich notes of black fruit and spice with approachable tannins on the full-bodied finish, the J. Wilkes Oilers Cabernet was truly made with Oilers fans in mind.

Along with the 2021 J. Wilkes Oilers Cabernet Sauvignon, a selection of wines from Miller Family Wine Company, including Barrel Burner and Butternut wines, will be offered at Rogers Place, bringing Canadian hockey fans a taste of California's Central Coast.

ABOUT J. WILKES

J. Wilkes Wines is owned and operated by the Miller family, a multigenerational California farming family with agricultural roots on the Central Coast tracing back to 1871. The Miller Family Wine Company, a division of the industry-leading Thornhill Companies, includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart and Reciprocity wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles. For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com .

