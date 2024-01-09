Miller Lite releases non-alcoholic Beer Mints for those participating in Dry January

Can a mouth mint taste great and be less filling? Miller Lite is betting so with its new Beer Mints.

Billed by the longtime light beer brand as having "the same great taste as Miller Lite, only without the beer," the new Beer Mints ($5 for a tin of 40 mints) go on sale online at millerlitebeermints.com on Jan. 12, while supplies last. A second Beer Mint drop is planned for Jan. 19, in a press release.

Beer Mints, which do not have any alcohol, are being marketed as support for those undertaking Dry January, in which folks abstain from drinking alcoholic beverages for the month. “We created Beer Mints for the folks participating in Dry January who might miss the taste of Miller Lite while being out with friends this January,” said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for the Miller products at Molson Coors.

“If you love the taste of beer but want to take a break from the ABV for the month, we’re offering consumers the perfect way to enjoy Miller Lite without breaking any resolutions," Legan said in a statement. "Beer Mints may be a little unexpected, but we're confident our fans will love their great taste along with the surprising note of spearmint."

What do the Miller Lite Beer Mints taste like?

When you pop a Beer Mint into your mouth, you will get "the freshness of mint," but when you chew the mint, "the subtle, yet great taste of Miller Lite" emerges, according to Miller Lite. The mint "leaves consumers’ breath feeling fresh and their taste buds hoppy."

It will be interesting to see whether Beer Mints catches a buzz with consumers – or falls flat.

