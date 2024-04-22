MONROE — Denise Miller was promoted to vice president/chief financial officer at Monroe Community Credit Union.

“With Miller’s experience and expertise in finance, I am confident that she will continue to be instrumental in driving our financial strategy and supporting our growth objectives. Denise’s strategic mindset and proven ability to deliver results will play a crucial role in the credit union’s continued success” said Kristine Brenner, president/CEO of MCCU.

Miller

Miller will oversee the accounting, payment strategies, payment solutions, compliance and information technology departments.

"As a key member of MCCU’s executive leadership team, she is an integral part of developing and executing financial strategies that align with the credit union’s overall business objectives," MCCU said in a news release.

Miller received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a double major in accounting and finance from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Walsh College.

She has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, MCCU said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Miller promoted by credit union