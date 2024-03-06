MillerKnoll, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on MillerKnoll's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MillerKnoll is:

3.4% = US$52m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

MillerKnoll's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is quite clear that MillerKnoll's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, MillerKnoll's five year net income decline of 34% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared MillerKnoll's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MLKN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is MillerKnoll Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that 19% of the profits are retained), most of MillerKnoll's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for MillerKnoll by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, MillerKnoll has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning MillerKnoll. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

