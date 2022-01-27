U.S. markets closed

Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·2 min read
Millicom to host virtual investor day on February 14

Luxembourg, January 27, 2021 – Registration is now open for Millicom’s investor day to be held on Monday, February 14th from approximately 3:00-6:00 (Stockholm) / 2:00-5:00 (London) / 9:00-12:00 (Miami). The event will be virtual.

Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the Q&A via Zoom must register at the following link. Other livestream options will be available on Millicom’s website on the day of the event.

Topics will include an update on the company strategy and ESG initiatives, including a review of our performance and operations in Guatemala and Colombia, and an update on our plans to carve-out Tigo Money and infrastructure assets, among other topics.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of the end of September 2021, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employ close to 21,000 people and provide mobile services to approximately 44 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

