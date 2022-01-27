U.S. markets closed

Millicom's subsidiary in Guatemala, Comunicaciones Celulares S.A., announces the issuance of US$900 million 5,125% senior notes due 2032

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·3 min read
  • MICCF
  • TIGO

Millicom’s subsidiary in Guatemala, Comunicaciones Celulares S.A., announces the issuance of US$900 million 5,125% senior notes due 2032

Luxembourg, January 27, 2022Millicom’s subsidiary, Comunicaciones Celulares S.A. (the “Company”) rated Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch, announced the completion of its offering of US$900 million 5,125% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). Millicom intends to use the net proceeds to prepay a portion of its remaining obligations under the Bridge Facility Agreement entered into to complete the acquisition of a 45% stake in the Company and the other Tigo operations in Guatemala in November 2021. The outstanding amount of the Bridge Facility Agreement after such repayment will amount to US$450 million. The Notes are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Notes are being sold within the United States to qualified institutional buyers who are also qualified purchasers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in our business or acquisition strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1 305-929-5417
press@millicom.com


Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270 investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of the end of September 2021, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employ close to 21,000 people and provide mobile services to approximately 44 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Comcel S.A.

Comunicaciones Celulares S.A. – Comcel is a leading provider of mobile and fixed communications services in Guatemala, providing Mobile, Cable TV, Broadband Internet and Mobile Financial Services under the TIGO brand, 100% owned by Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO).

Attachment


