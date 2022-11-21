U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    -14.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,675.00
    -100.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,672.50
    -35.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.60
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.18
    -0.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    -0.21 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0304
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -0.81 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3460
    +0.0210 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,057.94
    -630.50 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.83
    -22.25 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,886.97
    -12.80 (-0.05%)
     

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·1 min read
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, November 21, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories