Millicom (Tigo) and Glasswing International launch joint mentorship program to support students and young professionals in Latin America

·4 min read

 Glasswing honors Millicom (Tigo) and presents CEO Mauricio Ramos with recognition at New York Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom (Tigo) and Glasswing International announced the launch of a joint mentorship program to support students and young professionals in Latin America last night at Glasswing's Eighth Annual Benefit Gala in New York City. Glasswing, a non-profit organization that empowers individuals and communities, also honored Millicom (Tigo) for building digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities at the event, which celebrated Glasswing's 15-year anniversary.

Glasswing co-founders Ken Baker, Celina de Sola and Diego de Sola with Millicom (Tigo) CEO Mauricio Ramos and former Glasswing student Nayeli Santos at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Glasswing co-founders Ken Baker, Celina de Sola and Diego de Sola with Millicom (Tigo) CEO Mauricio Ramos and former Glasswing student Nayeli Santos at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

 The mentorship program will initially focus on supporting the Central American Service Corps: 'Jovenes Lideres de Impacto' (Youth Impact Leaders), a service-learning initiative originally funded with exclusive support from The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and launched in partnership with Glasswing. Working closely with the Partnership for Central America, its corporate members, and the Central American Leadership Initiative, the program will initially mobilize hundreds of Tigo mentors for young people; to connect, inspire, and lead them to opportunities for internships, training, and jobs. The program will build hope and enhance community pride, harnessing the power of youth in the region to effect positive change in their communities.

 "Tigo has proudly supported Glasswing over the years and is very excited to embark on this new chapter of cooperation. A mentor is critical to professional development, which is why this program speaks to Tigo's mission of connecting people and improving lives. We are proud to support students as they work to fulfill their dreams and become change agents in Latin America," said Mauricio Ramos, Millicom (Tigo) CEO, who accepted the recognition presented to Tigo on Thursday night.

 "Tigo was Glasswing's first corporate sponsor, and we are incredibly grateful for their support. Over the past 15 years, Tigo has participated in various initiatives, mobilizing thousands of volunteers to support programs while also providing crucial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an organization that seeks to create opportunities for children and youth, we are thrilled about this new mentorship program. Thanks to this collaboration, established under Mauricio's leadership, in 2023, many young women and men in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador will have access to mentors that will support them in building their confidence, so they can access more professional opportunities and improve their lives," said Celina de Sola, Glasswing co-founder, and president.  

Since joining Millicom (Tigo), Ramos has pioneered many initiatives, most notably transforming the company into a fixed internet and mobile business with a strong focus on Latin America. Under his leadership, Millicom (Tigo) solidified its purpose "to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities," and a strong corporate culture described by its motto "Sangre Tigo," leading to recognitions such as one of the Top 3 Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America in the Great Place to Work survey.

Business leaders, fashion pioneers, social figures, and foreign dignitaries were greeted at Guastavino's by Glasswing co-founders Celina de Sola, Ken Baker, and Diego de Sola, along with co-chairs Carmen Busquets; Donna Karan; John Moore; Henry R. Muñoz, III; Jana Pasquel de Shapiro; and Host Committee members Alexandra Araujo, Ariadna Gutierrez, Xitlat Herrera, Eliabeth Madigan, Fernando Palomo, Maite Perroni, Calu Rivero, and Mauricio Samayoa. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a special performance by award-winning violinist Mapy. 

 Glasswing's Eighth Annual Benefit Gala raised over 1.3 million for children and youth in Latin America, the Caribbean, and New York City. 

 For further information, please contact 

Press:

Giuseppina Curreli, Director of Political Relations & Education Programs

Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications

press@millicom.com

 

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

Glasswing International

Media:

Arlena Pordoy, Communications & Marketing Director

apordoy@glasswing.org

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

About Glasswing International

Glasswing's mission is to address the root causes and consequences of violence and poverty through education and health programs that empower youth and communities, and strengthen public systems. Through grassroots, evidence-based programming, and cross-sector alliances, Glasswing creates opportunities for children and youth – local changemakers – to thrive. Since 2007, Glasswing has impacted over 1.5 million people's lives, with more than 398,000 participants in our education initiatives, close to 350,000 participants in our health initiatives, and close to 140,000 volunteers mobilized. For more information, visit: glasswing.org.

Glasswing board chair John Moore with Millicom (Tigo) CEO Mauricio Ramos and Glasswing co-founder Celina de Sola at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Glasswing board chair John Moore with Millicom (Tigo) CEO Mauricio Ramos and Glasswing co-founder Celina de Sola at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2022 Glasswing Gala co-chairs Carmen Busquets, Donna Karan and Jana Pasquel de Shapiro with Deepak Chopra and Glasswing co-founder Celina de Sola at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2022 Glasswing Gala co-chairs Carmen Busquets, Donna Karan and Jana Pasquel de Shapiro with Deepak Chopra and Glasswing co-founder Celina de Sola at the 2022 Glasswing Gala in New York City // Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millicom-tigo-and-glasswing-international-launch-joint-mentorship-program-to-support-students-and-young-professionals-in-latin-america-301626468.html

SOURCE GLASSWING INTERNATIONAL USA

