U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.16
    -94.48 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·1 min read
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Luxembourg, September 2, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular SA (“Millicom”) announces that Millicom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The live event will take place in San Francisco and is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 am local time (10:30 am Miami / 4:30 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at millicom.com/investors or at the following link.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories