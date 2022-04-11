U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.83
    -75.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.07
    -412.05 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.69
    -10.87 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.58
    -3.68 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.80
    +11.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4040
    +1.0840 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,075.94
    -3,160.84 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.93
    -50.24 (-5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Millicom (TIGO) recognized once again as a Great Place to Work in Central America, Paraguay, Colombia and Bolivia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TIGO
    Watchlist
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom (TIGO) recognized once again as a Great Place to Work in Central America, Paraguay, Colombia and Bolivia



Luxembourg, April 11, 2022Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and digital services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America through its TIGO brand, has been recognized once again as one of the best places to work in the region, obtaining the 5th position in the category "Best multinationals in Central America and the Caribbean".
In the Great Place to Work ® (GPTW) 2022 ranking for each country, the company obtained the 1st place in Paraguay, 2nd place in Costa Rica, 3rd place in Bolivia and Nicaragua, 4th place in El Salvador and 5th place in Honduras. In addition, two TIGO operations were awarded in the ranking "Best places to work in Central America with more than 2,500 employees", ranking 1st place in Guatemala and 4th place in Panama. Tigo also achieved ninth place in the "Best Places to Work for Women" category in Colombia, highlighting its efforts to promote a gender-equal work environment in all countries with Millicom and TIGO operations.

“At TIGO we take tremendous pride in being recognized in the Great Place to Work rankings, solidifying our status as one of the top employers in Latin America,” said Susy Bobenrieth, Millicom EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This recognition shows, once again, our commitment to investing in our people, nurturing our talent, and providing the best possible work environment for everyone. We are taking concrete steps to make sure we are as fair, diverse and equitable as possible.”

Each year the prestigious Great Place to Work Survey recognizes the top companies to work for in each country and the region. The ranking is based on anonymous and rigorous employee surveys, which analyze responses to key elements such as respect, camaraderie, fairness, trust, and pride in belonging to the organization. In Latin America, the Best Workplaces stand out by creating a safe environment, providing two-way communication with leadership, and a genuine sense of caring among colleagues. When companies do all they can to create safe and encouraging workplaces, employees, in return, give the very best they can.

-END-

Courtesy Pictures: Picture 1, Picture 2, Picture 3, Picture 4

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager, Corporate Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com



Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • Hungary says roubles-for-Russian gas plan breaches no EU sanctions

    Hungary plans to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles to meet a new requirement set by President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker discusses the impact of inflation on airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines cutting summer schedules, the shortage of pilots, and the outlook for air travel.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fortune's 2022 best places to work list includes 2 Philadelphia-area companies

    Two local companies dropped off of Fortune's 2022 list after ranking among the top 100 last year.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.