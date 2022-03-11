U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.77
    -22.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,173.75
    -0.32 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,951.57
    -178.39 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,995.01
    -16.67 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.03
    +4.01 (+3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.00
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0070 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9780
    -0.0330 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.1710
    +1.0410 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.56
    -443.12 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.85
    +3.91 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Millig Design Build Awarded $3M Energy Savings Performance Contract with Kearny County, Kan.

·2 min read

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearny County, Kan. has awarded a $3M contract to Millig Design Build for turnkey facility improvements. As part of this contract, Millig will design and execute a series of projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, air quality, and comfort at the Kearny County Courthouse and Senior Center.

Millig Design Build Awarded $3M Energy Savings Performance Contract with Kearny County, Kansas.

"We're pleased with how well Millig listened to our needs and translated them into an actionable plan that will save our county money on energy and operating costs and improve air quality and comfort inside our facilities," said Kearny County Clerk Jana Jenkinson.

Millig Design Build will replace failing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems with one water-source heat recovery variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system. This system will allow county buildings to share energy with maximum efficiency. Additional projects include LED lighting, window, and roofing upgrades.

"We're honored to have been chosen for this project and look forward to working closely with Kearny County to implement these cost- and energy-saving upgrades," said Aaron Tilden, PE, senior development engineer, Millig Design Build.

All construction is scheduled to be complete this fall.

About Millig Design Build
Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. Our mission is to create environments that promote sustainability, wellbeing, and opportunity for communities while efficiently delivering best-value solutions for owners. We have offices in Kansas; Colorado; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.milligdb.com.

Media Contact Information:
Amy McVey
Millig Design Build
Phone: 785-865-6054
E-mail: amcvey@milligdb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millig-design-build-awarded-3m-energy-savings-performance-contract-with-kearny-county-kan-301501030.html

SOURCE Millig Design Build

Recommended Stories

  • Enbridge to move Houston office to Energy Corridor, inks big sublease

    Based on the company's current staffing levels, Enbridge only needs about half of the amount of space it has in the Galleria area.

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q2 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. Here are the top three solar stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

  • Cummins' Technology to Be Part of First of Its Kind Hydrogen Plant in Florida

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will supply a 25-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer system for Florida’s first of its kind “green” hydrogen plant, which could lay the groundwork for a 100% carbon-free ene...

  • U.S. solar installations to contract this year on inflation - industry forecast

    The subdued outlook comes as the industry is lobbying aggressively for Congress to extend subsidies that have been critical to its growth. If solar tax credits are not renewed, the report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie and industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association warned, the nation will not meet President Joe Biden's goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035. In total, the industry installed 23.6 gigawatts of projects, of which nearly three quarters were large installations for utilities and other big customers.

  • Viewpoint: PG&E costs S.F. businesses time and money

    Projects all over the cities are being delayed due to the fact they can't get service from PG&E, and the process can sometimes take as long as 12 months, says Hans Hansson.

  • NJ gas prices soaring, but will that give a jolt to electric vehicle sales?

    Electric vehicles have offered the promise of cleaner — and maybe cheaper — transportation. Drivers have been reluctant. But gas prices are rising.

  • 4 things to know about the global tech company bringing its headquarters to Oklahoma

    A German data center company with sites in Europe and North America has picked Oklahoma as its operational headquarters on the continent.

  • This company says it’s building future of electric transportation in north Fort Worth

    Linear Labs’ high efficiency electric motors are primarily used in electric bikes, but Founder and CEO Brad Hunstable said the applications could make his company as big as General Electric.

  • This Tunisian electric car is powered by the sun

    STORY: This three-wheeled electric car is powered by the sunTunisian engineer Boubaker Siala is the founder and CEO of Tunisian-German startup Bako Motors(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FOUNDER AND CEO OF GERMAN-TUNISIAN STARTUP BAKO MOTORS, BOUBAKER SIALA, SAYING:“We, the people of the globe, have become fed-up with the smoke coming out of cars, so this car gives an opportunity to live in a clean and healthy environment using sustainable and renewable energy, which is solar energy.”Siala says the low-cost car can run 11,000 miles per yearjust by harnessing power from the sun

  • Thailand makes green push with floating hydro-solar power project

    A vast array of solar panels floats on the shimmering waters of a reservoir in northeast Thailand, symbolising the kingdom's drive towards clean energy as it seeks carbon neutrality by 2050. The huge installation, covering 720,000 square metres of water surface, is a hybrid system that converts sunlight to electricity by day and generates hydropower at night.

  • 10 Clever Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Electricity

    The electricity bill can often come as an unwelcome surprise, particularly after intense usage, such as during a heat wave, or high utilization of a home office or kitchen. While electricity is a...

  • Most efficient vehicles of 2022

    Gas prices got you down? Looking to shrink your carbon footprint? These are the most efficient electric, gas and hybrid vehicles you can buy for 2022.

  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rewards Restaurant Industry Workers with $1 Pizzas

    The Restaurant and Hospitality industries were some of the hardest hit during the Covid-19 Pandemic with many companies eventually closing their doors for good. Those that continued to operate reli...

  • Russian rouble ticks up in thin volumes, outlook bleak

    The currency has lost as much as 50% of its value to the dollar this year, crippled by international sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. The rouble closed at 118.5 per dollar in Moscow or up 1.3% from the close on Wednesday, still down 36.5% from mid February. It hit a record intraday low of 121.5275 on the Moscow Exchange used by major Russian banks.

  • Wheat Extends Slump as Rising Stockpiles Seen Cushioning War Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures tumbled as much as 10%, the most since 2008, following disappointing U.S. export sales even as a quarter of the grain’s global trade is at risk due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab Theo

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Oil prices end lower, with Russia-Ukraine war headlines feeding trade volatility

    Oil futures end lower in volatile trading Thursday, a day after global benchmark prices suffered the biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly 2 years.

  • Avoid these mistakes on your business loan application and boost your chances of approval

    Access to affordable capital is essential to running a small business. According to the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Small Business Credit Survey, 12% of businesses that needed financing but chose not to apply did so because they believed they would be turned down. With loan approval rates slowly climbing at the beginning of 2022, however, business owners have an opportunity to refine the application process and improve their chances of getting approved for the funds they need.

  • Alternative Energy Ameresco Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    On Wednesday, Ameresco stock reached a key technical benchmark, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating entering into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 93, a rise from 90 the day before. The alternative energy stock has been rallying amid skyrocketing oil prices.

  • EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

    EBay saw strong demand from the online shopping boom last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scrambling to sustain the momentum as people return to regular living. Moreover, analysts have said that eBay, which is still in the early stages of product innovation, faces tough competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. EBay said the digital wallet would let customers use proceeds from their sales to conveniently purchase their next item or pay their selling expenses.