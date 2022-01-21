U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.64
    -27.09 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,605.40
    -109.99 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,026.46
    -127.56 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.99
    -3.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.78
    -0.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0710 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6740
    -0.4260 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,692.48
    -4,531.27 (-10.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.85
    +667.17 (+274.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Milliman analysis: Competitive pricing rate for pension risk transfer drops from 99.9% to 99.3% in December

·2 min read

Competitive bidding process saves about 3.5% of buyout costs as of December 31

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the latest results of its Milliman Pension Buyout Index (MPBI). As the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) market continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to monitor the annuity market for plan sponsors that are considering transferring retiree pension obligations to an insurer.

2021 ended with some of the lowest competitive buyout costs we've seen in the history of our study.

During December, the estimated cost to transfer retiree pension risk to an insurer in a competitive bidding process decreased from 99.9% of a plan's total liabilities to 99.3% of those liabilities. This means the estimated retiree PRT cost is currently 0.7% less than those plans' retiree accumulated benefit obligation (ABO). Meanwhile, the average annuity purchase costs across all insurers also decreased, from 103.2% to 102.8%. This means that the competitive bidding process is estimated to save plan sponsors on average around 3.5% of PRT costs as of December 31.

"2021 ended with some of the lowest competitive costs we've seen in the history of our study," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the MPBI. "While historically pension risk transfer slows in Q1, we expect competitive buyout costs to remain low with the increased interest in de-risking."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi.

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-analysis-competitive-pricing-rate-for-pension-risk-transfer-drops-from-99-9-to-99-3-in-december-301465835.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed Today

    A Bank of America analyst cut his price target on the stock in half on Wednesday, but hope springs eternal.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • What to Expect From General Electric in 2022

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25, and investors will focus on its earnings trajectory and outlook for 2022. Under CEO Larry Culp, GE has acquired a reputation for underpromising and overdelivering on guidance instead of previously doing the opposite under prior management. For example, GE started 2021 forecasting full-year GE Industrial organic revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with 250 basis points (where 100 basis points, or bp, equals 1%) of adjusted industrial organic margin expansion.

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday

    For the fourth day in a row, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell in trading today -- and was down 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. While still at its core a graphics chip manufacturer, in recent years Nvidia's chips have become increasingly popular for use in cryptocurrency mining. Problem is, cryptocurrencies are flagging today, with Bitcoin, for example,  down nearly 12% over the past 24 hours and Ethereum falling nearly 15%.

  • Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

    On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share. In roughly two months, Rivian stock has fallen from a peak market cap of over $150 billion to less than $60 billion and is down over 60% from its all-time high.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Bitcoin rout 'not over yet' as selloff quickens, risk aversion hammers crypto, stocks

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies followed equities into a downdraft sparked by risk aversion, and the Fed.