U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.20
    +18.86 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,900.49
    +154.24 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,637.60
    +58.07 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.97
    +15.88 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.16
    +1.81 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2940
    +1.0790 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,468.99
    +2,248.22 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.80
    +16.95 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.56
    +44.01 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funded ratio holds steady at 97.3% in September

·2 min read

September's investment losses interrupt five months of Milliman 100 PFI asset gains

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Milliman 100 Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.

A rise in discount rates during September countered a 1.68% investment loss for corporate pensions

A rise in discount rates during September countered a 1.68% investment loss for corporate pensions, leaving the funded status of the Milliman 100 PFI nearly flat for the month. The market value of assets declined by $38 billion while the monthly discount rate climbed from 2.65% in August to 2.78% in September, resulting in just a slight funded status increase of $1 billion compared to the month prior. The funded ratio remained flat during this time, at 97.3%.

"September's investment losses interrupted five consecutive months of asset gains for corporate pensions, dampening an otherwise strong third quarter," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "Meanwhile discount rates have been headed in the right direction for the past two months, but still remain low compared to prior years."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 2.93% by the end of 2021 and 3.53% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 101% by the end of 2021 and 117% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast (2.63% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 2.03 % by the end of 2022 and 2.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 95% by the end of 2021 and 87% by the end of 2022.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at pensionfunding@milliman.com.

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-analysis-corporate-pension-funded-ratio-holds-steady-at-97-3-in-september-301397048.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Could Be Worth This Much, Analyst Says

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights this weekend - here's what this means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the stock implications for Southwest Airlines following the major delays and cancellations over the weekend.&nbsp;

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Tesla Stock Could Reach $1,000 on This Catalyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now On China Optimism? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.