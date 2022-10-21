U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,754.36
    +88.58 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,084.73
    +751.14 (+2.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.01
    +252.17 (+2.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.21
    +38.82 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    +0.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.60
    +22.80 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.55 (+2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9867
    +0.0080 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4100
    -2.6800 (-1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,236.46
    +175.07 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.75
    +3.98 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Milliman analysis: September market declines cause public pension funded ratio to drop from 75.0% to 69.3%

·2 min read

Milliman PPFI plans see estimated investment losses of 6.6% in aggregate during the month

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the latest results of its Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation's 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans.

September's poor investment performance pushed another seven plans below the 90% funded mark

During September, the Milliman 100 PPFI funded ratio declined from 75.0% on August 31 to 69.3% as of September 30. Public plans saw, in aggregate, investment losses of 6.6% for the period, erasing approximately $318 billion in market value, on top of a net negative cash flow of approximately $8 billion. Individual plans' estimated investment returns ranged from -9.6% to -3.3% for the month.

"September's poor investment performance pushed another seven plans below the 90% funded mark," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's PPFI. "Only 12 plans now have a funded status greater than this key ratio, down from 46 at the end of 2021, while 31 plans are now below the 60% funded mark—a grim trend as market losses continue to weigh on the health of public pension plans."

For more information and to view the full Milliman 100 Public Pension Funding Index, go to http://www.milliman.com/ppfi/. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at pensionfunding@milliman.com.

About Milliman 
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-analysis-september-market-declines-cause-public-pension-funded-ratio-to-drop-from-75-0-to-69-3-301656377.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon stock down more than 6%, hits 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move lower in Verizon stock after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Soared Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by more than 8% by early afternoon today. The results themselves brought few surprises; after all, investors can see where the price of copper is in the market and therefore ascertain the trend in Freeport's revenue. During the earnings call, CEO Richard Adkerson talked of the physical copper market being "strikingly tight globally right now" and customers "fighting" to get hold of products.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Another Big Rate Hike Is Coming. Why the Stock Market Is Rallying.

    Actually, The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos did: The Fed may be trying to figure out whether to slow the pace of rate increases.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Jumping by Double Digits This Week

    As the start of production for Fisker's (NYSE: FSR) first vehicle approaches, its shares are surging this week. As of midmorning Friday, Fisker shares have jumped about 14% since last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fisker's Ocean SUV is set to begin commercial production next month.

  • Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday

    Shares of Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) popped their top on Friday, surging 17.6% through 1 p.m. ET after beating earnings last night. Expected by Wall Street analysts to earn a pro forma profit of $3.07 per share on sales of $567.8 million, Boston Beer instead ended up earning $2.21 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Plus $1.61 per share in non-cash impairment charges, that equals $3.82 per share, pro forma, with sales coming in at $596.5 million.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell Today

    Higher provisions at other banks this earnings season appear to be hitting Upstart as collateral damage.

  • Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

    Meta Platforms (META) third-quarter earnings are expected to have been negatively impacted by geopolitical tensions, rising inflation and intensifying competition.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Short-term yields fall as Fed debates slowing pace of rate hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the move in bond yields as well as the FX intervention doom loop.

  • Carnival Corporation (CCL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Carnival (CCL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Shares of Piedmont Lithium Are Soaring This Week

    Rebounding from the more than 8% slide they suffered through the first half of October, shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) have been powering higher this week. Piedmont Lithium announced that it has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of Piedmont Lithium have risen 18.1% since last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was a Stinker Today

    An influential credit rating agency doesn't like the sound of that offer and expressed this with a downgrade of the retailer's debt. Ever-influential rater S&P Global was the culprit, reducing its estimation for Bed Bath & Beyond's debt to CC, outlook negative. According to S&P's ratings guide, CC is a "speculative grade," indicating that a business's debt is "Highly vulnerable; default has not yet occurred, but is expected to be a virtual certainty."

  • Here's Why I'm Buying Tesla Stock as It Crashes

    In this video, I will go over the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 earnings report and explain why I will be buying more shares. It seems the market still does not fully understand how a company like Tesla operates, which allows me as a long-term shareholder to accumulate more shares.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks continue to deliver respectable financial results in spite of economic headwinds.