Milliman HealthIO launches next-generation digital health platform, with enhanced capabilities to prevent and manage chronic conditions

·3 min read

Newest release builds on Milliman's analytics and advanced intelligence with mobile-first platform to track and monitor health vitals for the prediction and prevention of chronic diseases

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, announced today that Milliman HealthIO launched its next-generation digital health platform, combining Milliman's state-of-the-art predictive health analytics and HealthIO's preventive health technology.

With a focus on data visualization, this next-generation release features an entirely redesigned consumer-friendly app

HealthIO (acquired by Milliman, Inc. in June 2020) provides a mobile-first app-based platform, enabling users to capture and record multiple health vitals on a regular basis. The resulting longitudinal data is easy to share with healthcare providers and reveals valuable insights into an end-user's health status during the many hours they spend away from the healthcare system.

With a focus on data visualization, this next-generation release features an entirely redesigned consumer-friendly app, streamlining the end-user experience. Client dashboards reveal a risk-stratified, population-level view of health, enabling self-insured employers, health plans, life insurers, and capitated healthcare providers to make informed decisions on how to best manage their health risks and choose timely interventions to drive better health outcomes.

"Our mission has always been centered on enabling a predictive, preventive, and empowering approach to health," said Sanjay Mohan, Managing Director of Milliman HealthIO. "Our first post-acquisition release is an exciting milestone, culminating in a digital health platform that offers actionable and sophisticated data-driven insights to our clients and end-users. We feel confident that our second-generation platform will deliver significant value for those looking to tackle the high costs associated with chronic disease."

Milliman Principal Brian Studebaker added, "Over the past year, the pandemic has demonstrated the benefit, and perhaps even the necessity, of using digital health to bridge gaps in care and information. The next-generation HealthIO platform is perfectly situated to help provide that "missing" health data, captured on a regular basis by HealthIO end-users. We're excited that our predictive analytics and insights will be used by individuals, care providers, and customers across the healthcare industry to drive better health and financial outcomes."

For more information, visit https://www.healthio.milliman.com

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Milliman HealthIO
Milliman HealthIO is a business-to-business-to-consumer digital health company serving self-insured employer groups, health plans, life insurers, and capitated healthcare providers. Its platform uses predictive analytics and advanced algorithms to identify and stratify population-level risk for clients and generate timely and personalized insights for end-users. For further information, visit healthio.milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-healthio-launches-next-generation-digital-health-platform-with-enhanced-capabilities-to-prevent-and-manage-chronic-conditions-301352047.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

