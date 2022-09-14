U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

Milliman MedInsight Selected for Epic's New Value-Based Performance Management Module

·2 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman MedInsight announces a new strategic relationship with Epic, the most widely-used electronic health records system in the U.S., to offer advanced analytics to Epic customers. By integrating Milliman MedInsight's industry-leading methodologies into its new Value-Based Performance Management module, Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology companies to build the foundation for population health improvement strategies. Epic's new Value-Based Performance Management module will be available to the market in 2023.

Epic customers will be able to leverage the unparalleled expertise of two leading healthcare technology companies

Customers of Epic's new Value-Based Performance Management module will be able to access industry standard methodologies from Milliman MedInsight, including:

  • Utilization, cost, and provider efficiency measurement analytics,

  • Stratifying patient populations using predictive risk modeling and chronic condition hierarchies, and

  • Evaluating performance against the gold standard MedInsight benchmarks.

These enhanced capabilities will be fully integrated into the Epic Value-Based Performance Management module. MedInsight's contextualized insights will allow Epic customers to not only understand the drivers of financial and health risk, but also how to act in ways that will bring them closer to achieving their population health goals.

"I'm thrilled with the promise that this strategic and collaborative relationship brings to our mission to improve healthcare quality and affordability," said Kent Sacia, Milliman MedInsight's founder and CEO.  "Epic and Milliman MedInsight share a commitment to value-based care, and together, we bring unrivalled and synergistic technology to Epic's customers."

"I'm excited to share the news of this important strategic relationship with the Epic community, and I'm grateful for both the Epic and Milliman MedInsight teams that came together to make this happen. I'm happiest for our customers; our Value-Based Performance Management module, with embedded MedInsight analytics, will give them an incredibly powerful toolset for achieving excellence in their value-based contracts," said Joe McGuire, Development Lead, Value-Based Performance Management, Epic.

About Milliman MedInsight
Milliman MedInsight provides the healthcare industry's most powerful analytics on top of validated data sources from inside and outside healthcare organizations to drive informed decision-making across the enterprise. MedInsight analytics have been adopted by over 300 health plans, employers, at-risk providers/ACOs, state governments, community health coalitions, and third-party administrators. Additionally, Milliman MedInsight offers standalone applications and products that provide preconfigured or custom reporting and data configurations that can address specific business needs. To learn more, visit https://www.medinsight.milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milliman-medinsight-selected-for-epics-new-value-based-performance-management-module-301624543.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

