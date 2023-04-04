Millimeter Wave Equipment Global Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030: Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Market for Millimeter Wave Equipment

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Millimeter Wave Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Telecommunication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radar & Satellite Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Millimeter Wave Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Bridgewave Communications

DragonWave, Inc.

E-Band Communications

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division

Intracom Telecom

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd

Trex Enterprises Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future

Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market

Recent Market Activity

Millimeter Wave Spectrum

Outlook

Overcoming the Limitations

Competitive Scenario

Millimeter Wave Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Applications to Drive the Market

Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities

Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies

5G - The Future in Store

Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment

Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh Capacity Backhaul

Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver

Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology

Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets

Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners

Cracking the Quality Issues

Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

