"Million Dollar Baby": Pregnant Worker, Represented by Matern Law Group, PC, Files Discrimination Lawsuit against Zendesk

·1 min read

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suing under a pseudonym, "Jane Roe" alleges that, despite being a top sales performer at Zendesk for over 6 years, she was subjected to a pattern of harassment immediately after informing her boss that she was pregnant and planning to take maternity leave. According to the complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court on 9/29/21, Zendesk Director Matt Ingebrigtsen prodded and humiliated her with harassing comments regarding her pregnancy, pay, position in the company and maternity leave.

Roe complained about these and other harassing remarks to Aaron Schilke, her new director, as well as Human Resources, but was met with indifference. Instead of taking action to stop the harassing and discriminatory conduct, Roe had her valuable sales territory stripped away and was denied participation in the company's Rising Star program. Men at Zendesk, even those taking paternity leave, do not suffer the same indignities. As a result of this misconduct, Roe was relegated to a different role, with substantially less upside potential.

"Despite significant progress in the tech space over the past few years, this is a prime example of a company that refuses to look in the mirror and recognize the damage to their workforce, their brand, and their community," said Matt Matern, Roe's attorney. "It's incredibly frustrating that Zendesk would condone this type of behavior."

Roe's complaint can be found at: https://www.maternlawgroup.com/blog/pregnant-worker-files-discrimination-lawsuit-against-zendesk/

Contact:
Josh Boxer
530-220-2300
jboxer@maternlawgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/million-dollar-baby-pregnant-worker-represented-by-matern-law-group-pc-files-discrimination-lawsuit-against-zendesk-301388392.html

SOURCE Matern Law Group

