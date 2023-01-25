U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.75
    -21.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,719.00
    -107.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.25
    -100.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.80
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3040
    +0.1390 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,460.16
    -522.90 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.13
    -20.15 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,289.03
    -10.16 (-0.04%)
     

Million-Dollar Success in Finland: Gen Z Entrepreneur Marianne Lehikoinen Takes her Singular Consulting Business, Smart Mentoring, Global

·2 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 26-year-old entrepreneur, Marianne Lehikoinen, is redefining the face of entrepreneurship with her authentic approach and remarkable success.

26-year-old entrepreneur Marianne Lehikoinen of Smart Mentoring
26-year-old entrepreneur Marianne Lehikoinen of Smart Mentoring

As the founder of Smart Mentoring, a consulting business, Lehikoinen has generated over 1 million dollars in revenue within three years by helping over 200 Finnish creators to generate at least 10K revenue per month in the market of Finland, a country with just 5 million inhabitants.

Marianne is now launching Smart Mentoring globally, offering her unique approach and successful strategies to business owners around the world.

Lehikoinen teaches how to create stability and predictability in a business on your own terms, with a focus on work-life-balance. Smart Mentoring's business growth program is largely resonating with parents in their late 30s and 40s, as well as business owners who are looking to expand their business by hiring first employees. Lehikoinen herself is a mum of a toddler who engages an international team of 15 people with Smart Mentoring, and continues to grow rapidly.

The key to her business success lies in creating products for business owners in the service industry, such as consultants, coaches and course creators. As a member of Gen Z and a European, Marianne stands for value-creation, process automatization, and a focus on one project at a time instead of multitasking to burnout.

Lehikoinen: "Our strategy is universal and adaptable to any market. We empower our clients to turn their expertise into a new product, resulting in better outcomes for their clients, and more freedom for them. We teach them how to market and sell it effectively, including generating leads organically through social media platforms like LinkedIn, by crafting engaging content that speaks directly to their target audience."

The ideology behind Smart Mentoring's flagship offering is that a business should have the minimum amount of complexity and that it should be an asset that grows even when the owner is not involved in it on a day-to-day basis.

Lehikoinen stands for empowering people of all ages, locations, and circumstances to work on their business. She believes that authenticity is key to building trust and credibility with clients.

Smart Mentoring's program offers effective strategies to help business owners reach their full potential at a time when the cards are being reshuffled after waves of Great Resignation and with the Artificial Intelligence evolution on our doorstep.

More at smart-mentoring.com

Press contact:
Melanie Marten
The Coup Public Relations
Telefon: +49 1707308126
melanie@thecoup.de

Smart_Mentoring_Logo
Smart_Mentoring_Logo

 

SOURCE Smart Mentoring

