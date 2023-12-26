A million dollars in Johnston will buy a laid-back executive home with a woodland backdrop

Looking for its very first owner, a new-to-market, four-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Johnston mixes elements of a traditional ranch home with modern amenities and the appeal of a woodland setting.

Built by Dynasty Homes, creators of the surrounding Chesterfield Estates residential community, the 2,074-square-foot property on 106th Court backs onto a large expanse of greenery and mature trees, providing a respite for the senses and a safe environment for kids to play.

Inside, the two-level space has been designed with white oak tones, 10-foot ceilings and a clean, light atmosphere. Broker Mike Slavin describes the kitchen as a focal point for a new homeowner, noting the space is “both functional and visually striking.” Appliances and a walk-in pantry are already in place, ready to entertain guests seated around its generously sized island.

On the entrance level, the main living area features a fireplace and opens to a balcony patio with unobstructed views of the woods to the west. The master bedroom adjoins an elegant and roomy bathroom, with a stand-alone bathtub and glass walled walk-in shower.

Downstairs, the second living area is highlighted by a wet bar and entry to its own outdoor patio. The two lower-level bedrooms can also be modified into use as a future office space, or exercise room. Dubbed an executive home by the developers, part of the appeal of its setting is the ease of access to major roads in the neighborhood, including Highway 141 and the proximity to the Johnston Community School District.

The home is listed at $1,049,900 by Mike Slavin of RE/MAX Precision. Contact Slavin at 515-491-4319 for more information and a private showing.

More on this house

Location: 8024 NW 106th Court, Johnston

Asking price: $1,049,900

Year built: 2023

Square footage: 2,074 square feet

Lot size: 0.59 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This Johnston home is for sale for $1 million