U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.94
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,275.56
    -129.94 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,996.83
    -45.03 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.06
    -12.21 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0520
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,859.50
    -2,083.56 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.71
    -26.59 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Millions of Americans Could Avoid Eviction but Lose Utility Service Going into Winter

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFG, a research and advisory firm focused on customer strategy and experience in the utility sector (www.defgllc.com), is issuing a call to the media to expand their coverage of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funding assistance to customers facing evictions and utility disconnections.

"The media has quite rightly focused on the pending threat of eviction as the moratorium ends," stated Jamie Wimberly, CEO of DEFG. "However, the ERA funding is intended to also avoid a situation where you can have a family able to remain in their home but face possible disconnection of their light and heat due to non-payment going into winter."

The Facts:

  1. The National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (NEADA) estimates $40 billion of utility customer arrearages.

  2. U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 1 out of 6 American adults have not paid some level of their utility bill over the past 12 months. This does not include how many children, elderly or others under their care are impacted.

  3. In August 2021, DEFG conducted a survey of low-income utility customers. Almost half of the at-risk customers surveyed are clearly feeling high levels of anxiety over the prospect of paying their utility bills and possibly needing assistance.

  4. In the same DEFG survey, 24 percent of the low-income respondents indicated that they had only made a partial payment or missed a payment to their utility over the past 12 months.

  5. Approximately 10 percent of the ERA funding to help these customers has been disbursed, with some states having much lower rates of disbursement.

"We are calling on the media community to report on this crisis of customers going into winter with the risk of losing their utility service," stated Jamie Wimberly. "The assistance funding is there but it is time-stamped as a use-it-or-lose-it proposition. We all need to raise awareness of the full scope of the ERA funding, including keeping the lights on for millions of Americans."

DEFG is a research and advisory firm in the utility sector focused on customer strategy and experience. DEFG runs the Low Income Energy Issues Forum (LIEIF) and has been at the forefront of bringing new options and approaches to better serve low-income customers in the utility sector.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millions-of-americans-could-avoid-eviction-but-lose-utility-service-going-into-winter-301363876.html

SOURCE DEFG

Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding the patents on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing were invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on patents for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Lordstown Motors new CEO focused on electric truck launch

    Lordstown Motors Corp's new chief executive said on Thursday his focus will be on making sure the electric vehicle maker successfully rolls out its pickup truck in the face of intense regulatory scrutiny. The Ohio-based startup appointed Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO, handing over the reins to the former employee of investor Carl Icahn, sending shares up as much as 41%, before they later fell back to a 16% gain. "Job No. 1 is to make sure we stay on track from a production standpoint," Ninivaggi told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • My Retirement Portfolio Doubled; Can I Save Less Now?

    Retirement planning question No. 1? Again and again, clients ask advisors, "How much do I need to retire?" Does that change if your portfolio doubles?

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • Stealing Your Own Freight: O'Hare Cargo Delays Force Drastic Measures

    Desperate logistics service providers in Chicago are resorting to a number of new tactics, including bribery and undercover extraction missions, to avoid worsening congestion that is trapping shipments for more than a week at O'Hare International Airport's cargo terminals, according to industry executives. Shipment volumes at O'Hare have exploded in the past 18 months as businesses turn to air transport for critical imports of personal protective equipment, replenishment of depleted inventories,

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • U.S. August auto sales to fall as supply constraints continue - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales of new vehicles are expected to fall 14.3% to 987,100 in August from a year earlier, they said in a report released on Thursday. The chip shortage continues to weigh on manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting production despite strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 crisis. "Global light vehicle demand remains under pressure from the severe inventory constraints caused by the semiconductor shortage as well as disruption from the COVID-19 Delta variant," said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC.