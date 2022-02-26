U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,389.05
    +355.29 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Millions in Bitcoin pouring into Ukraine from donors

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·2 min read
Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022
Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022

Cryptocurrency analysts say at least $10m (£7.5m) has so far been donated to the Ukrainian war effort through anonymous Bitcoin donations.

Researchers at Elliptic, a blockchain analysis company, say the Ukrainian government, NGOs and volunteer groups have raised the money by advertising their Bitcoin wallet addresses online.

More than 4,000 donations have been made so far, with one unknown donor gifting Bitcoin worth $3m to an NGO.

The average (median) donation is $95.

On Saturday afternoon, the official Twitter account of the Ukraine government posted a message: "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT."

It posted addresses for two cryptocurrency wallets which collected $4.25m within eight hours.

The Ukrainian Digital Ministry says the latest call for donations is to "help Ukraine armed forces", but would not elaborate on how the money would be spent.

Elliptic founder Tom Robinson told the BBC: "Whereas some crowdfunding and payments companies have refused to allow donations to be made to groups supporting the Ukrainian military, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a powerful alternative."

On Friday, fundraising platform Patreon announced that it had suspended the donation page for "Come Back Alive", a Ukrainian NGO that has been raising money for Ukrainian forces in conflict zones since 2014.

Patreon said the page violated the company's policies, saying in a statement: "We don't allow Patreon to be used for funding weapons or military activity."

Cryptocurrency fund raising is becoming an increasingly prominent part of modern conflicts around the world.

Scammers appear to be also be taking advantage of the current situation in Ukraine, though, by tricking unsuspecting users.

Elliptic says at least one social media post was found to copy a legitimate tweet from an NGO, but with the author swapping the Bitcoin address, presumably for one of their own.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Powell Looks to Balance Inflation, Ukraine Risks: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must strike a delicate balance before Congress in the coming week as he aims to reassure Americans the central bank will confront high inflation at the same time war in Ukraine clouds the economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdatePutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadEU Ministers to Discuss SWIFT Sanctions Sunday: Ukraine UpdateChina Distances Itself From Russia, C

  • Ukrainian volunteer group raises $4 million in bitcoin since Russian invasion, research shows

    A Ukrainian volunteer group that provides equipment to the country's army has received over $4 million in bitcoin donations since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic. London-based Elliptic said earlier this month that donations to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups had soared as Russian troops massed near the border. One Ukrainian volunteer group, Come Back Alive, received $3 million in a single bitcoin donation alone on Friday, Elliptic said, though the identity of those behind the donations was unclear as bitcoin and other tokens can be sent and received anonymously.

  • Boris Johnson news - live: PM says Putin ‘met greater Ukrainian resistance’ than he expected as UK sends arms

    PM praises ‘incredible heroism and bravery’ of Ukraine

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • People Shelter at Catholic Church in Kyiv

    A priest said around 40 people took shelter at a Catholic Church in Kyiv as Russia continued its assault on the city on February 25.This footage was posted to Twitter by Fr. Vyacheslav Grynevych, a Pallottine priest, who said families took shelter in an underground bunker, including 27 children. Credit: Fr. Vyacheslav Grynevych SAC via Storyful

  • Bitcoin Donations Pour-In to Support the Ukrainian Army

    After Russia launched a full-blown military attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian army received an astonishing number of Bitcoin donations in one day.

  • Stagflation Threat Rattles Bond Traders as Fog of War Descends

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market is signaling concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to an economic outcome the Federal Reserve is eager to avoid: persistent inflation and weak economic growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdatePutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadEU Ministers to Discuss SWIFT Sanctions Sunday: Ukraine UpdateChina Distances Itself From Russia, Calls for Halt to ViolenceEU Moves T

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Coronavirus came from Wuhan market and not Chinese lab, twin studies say

    Two studies released by scientists but yet to be published in journals say virus did not emerge from Wuhan Institute of Virology A WHO team visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology in February last year. The question of where Covid came from and how it spread has proved divisive. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters International scientists on Saturday released two major studies which one participant said made it “extraordinarily clear” a market in Wuhan, China was the source of the coronavirus whic

  • Moscow residents brace for Western sanctions

    Having lived through numerous financial cataclysms since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow's residents seemed resigned Friday in the face of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, knowing they will have to bear the costs.

  • U.N. Security Council to vote on Houthi arms embargo

    The United Nations Security Council is due to vote Monday on a proposal by the United Arab Emirates to impose an arms embargo on Yemen's Houthis after the group claimed several drone and missile assaults on the country this year. The measure would expand a targeted U.N. arms embargo on several Houthi leaders to the whole group. A Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa.

  • SEC Commissioner and ‘Crypto Mom’ Hester Peirce Is Amazed a Bitcoin ETF Hasn’t Been Approved Yet

    The lone Republican on the SEC, Hester Peirce is known for her outspoken support of the industry. Here’s her take on crypto exchanges, Bitcoin ETFs, and how, or if, it should all be regulated.

  • Refugee crisis feared as Russian invasion displaces Ukrainians

    As the fighting in Ukraine ramps up, tens of thousands of people are trying to flee the country. The result could be a refugee crisis. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins Lana Zak to discuss more.

  • NATO Green Lights Historic Deployment of Troops to ‘Deter’ Putin

    GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe North Atlantic Treaty Organization has decided to deploy elements of the NATO Response Force in an effort to thwart Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine."What we see now is a full fledged invasion of Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg said in a press conference Friday, warning that Russian forces are moving towards Kyiv. "We are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force…to further strengthen our posture and to respond quickly to any contingency."

  • YouTube joins Meta, Twitter in restricting Russian state media ads

    YouTube on Saturday said it is blocking a number of Russian state media channels, including RT, from selling ads on YouTube globally or being accessible in Ukraine.Why it matters: The move follows similar efforts from Twitter and Facebook to restrict Russian state accounts from being able to spread disinformation via advertising. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Citing "extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine," a YouTube spokesperson said the pla

  • Russia meets fierce Ukrainian resistance as troops press toward Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.The latest: Residents of Kyiv have been urged to immediately travel to the nearest bomb shelter as a heavy Russian air raid is expected around midnight local time.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Donald Trump to hold a rally in South Carolina on March 12

    Trump is likely to target the Biden administration's foreign policies, inflation led prices and border crisis, based on his previous speeches.

  • Ukrainian Government Receives $4M in Crypto Donations After Russian Invasion

    The Ukrainian government is seeking donations in cryptocurrency as the country seeks to repel the invasion by Russia. The bitcoin and ethereum wallets listed by the government have already received around $3.6 million worth of crypto in total, with the ethereum wallet receiving just over $3 million in donations.

  • India's Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict" while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said. Modi said India was willing "to contribute in any way towards peace efforts", while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.

  • 3 Vital Lessons From Stock Market Corrections

    After a lucrative bull market for many investors, the stock market is entering what many deem correction territory. A stock market correction happens when a stock falls by 10% or more from its recent 52-week high, and that's exactly what has happened to the S&P 500, one of the most popular index funds that track the 500 largest U.S. companies. As the stock market enters correction territory, here are three vital lessons that can be learned.