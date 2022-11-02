We have millions of Clients to thank: Tangerine Bank Wins among Midsize Banks in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 11th year in a row!

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 11th consecutive year, Tangerine Bank has ranked #1 among Midsize Banks in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, showing the Bank's commitment to putting Clients' needs first and delivering digital innovations that help them make the most of their money. This follows the bank's fourth consecutive J.D. Power Canada Credit Card Satisfaction award win.

The J.D. Power 2022 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study surveys thousands of banking customers from across the country on satisfaction with seven key factors. Tangerine's leadership is driven by top rankings in:

Account offerings

Helping save time or money

Allowing me to bank how and when I want

Digital channels – website, mobile app

"Earning and keeping our Clients' trust is a priority for us. We want to build relationships with them for the long haul by creating banking solutions that matter to them and by listening to what they need," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Awards like this one remind us to keep pushing ourselves to create better Client experiences and continuously improve, so we can help our Clients stay focused on their financial futures."

Some of the ways Tangerine is continuing to build trust and provide better services for Clients include:

Yet ANOTHER win in Credit Card satisfaction: Tangerine recently won the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction award ranking #1 in two factors: credit card terms and communication. Clients are looking for flexibility with their finances, and the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card lets you pick your own spending categories for rewards, to align with your budget.

Giving Clients peace of mind: Privacy and security are top priorities for Tangerine. Your money and personal information are safe here. Our security features are top notch, and we continue to make enhancements to make them even better.

Commitment to what matters to Clients : Tangerine products are designed to align with their Clients' values and needs, such as Tangerine Investments' Socially Responsible Global Portfolios, launched in January 2022. The Portfolios exclude companies based on Socially Responsible investing criteria, so Clients can feel good about their investments (see prospectus for full details).

Engaging the communities it serves: Tangerine's Project ForwardTM initiatives aim to bring youth together and provide them with inspiration, motivation, and encouragement to drive positive change in their lives.

For more information about the J.D. Power 2022 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022147

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

About Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available only by opening an online Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Both firms are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence. The Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available by opening a mutual Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited ("Tangerine Investments"). Tangerine Funds are proprietary and sold only by Tangerine Investments. These firms are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

*Please refer to the funds' prospectus available at https://www.tangerine.ca/en/products/investing for the full list of exclusions.

