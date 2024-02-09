Millions of clothing steamers recalled for posing a burn hazard from hot water expulsion

About 2 million handheld steamers were recalled for “posing a serious burn hazard,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Brands impacted by the recall, which was issued for the steamers “expelling hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use” include Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image-brand garment steamers.

Vornado has received over 100 reports of the steamers “spraying or spitting” from the steam nozzle with 23 of those reports resulting in burn injuries, according to the CPSC website.

The severity of the burn injuries is unclear, but no other injuries have been reported.

Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon and other online retailers sold the recalled steamers nationwide from July 2009 through January 2024.

Here’s what we know.

What garment steamer models were affected by the recall?

The Vornado garment steamer was also recalled by Thursday for "expelling hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The model pictured here is Model VS-410.

The Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image brand garment steamers came in a variety of colors, including black, white, light pink, pink, sage green, orange and teal blue. They retailed between $14 and $35.

The steamer's brand can be found on the side of each steamer and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer. The model number, which will help you figure out if your steamer has been recalled, can also be found on the label.

Below you will see a list of model numbers broken down by brand.

Steamfast:

SF-425

SF-435

SF-440

SF-445

SF-447

Vornado:

VS-410

Sharper Image:

SI-428

What do I do with my recalled steamer?

The recalled steamers were manufactured from July 2009 up until January 2024. The model pictured is a Sharper Image garment steamer with an SI-428 model number.

The CPSC has advised consumers to stop using the recalled garment steamers immediately, asking them to contact Vornado for a full refund OR a free replacement handheld garment steamer depending on the model.

Customers can contact Vornado over the phone at (888)-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online for more information.

The Steamfast or Sharper Image websites may be more helpful, if you own one of these garment steamers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steamfast, Vornado, Sharper Image garment steamers recalled