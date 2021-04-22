U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens, United Nations says

·1 min read

April 22 (Reuters) - Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of a military coup and deepening financial crisis, with millions more expected to go hungry in coming months, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected as job losses mount especially in manufacturing, construction and services, an analysis by the World Food Program (WFP) shows.

"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food," country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement. (Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

  • More than 1,400 protesters arrested at rallies supporting Alexei Navalny

    Rallies were held in dozens of cities across Russia on Wednesday in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in his third week of a hunger strike. OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said 1,496 protesters were arrested, including 662 in St. Petersburg. The rallies coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the country, and while he did not mention Navalny, Putin did warn "whomever organizes any provocations that threaten our core security will regret this like they've never regretted anything before." Navalny, who survived a nerve agent attack last year, was arrested in January after returning to Russia from Germany. The 44-year-old began his hunger strike over what he said was the prison's failure to properly treat him for back and leg pain. Navalny's allies say he is in declining health and at risk of cardiac arrest and kidney failure, and they want him to be able to see his own doctors. Russia's human rights commissioner on Tuesday said four doctors have visited Navalny, and he has no serious health problems. Navalny's wife, Yulia, attended the Moscow rally, where supporters chanted, "Freedom to Navalny!" and "Let the doctors in!" Before the rally began, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, and ally Lyubov Sobol were detained at their homes, and Yarmysh has been jailed for 10 days after being accused of inciting protesters. "This is repression," Navalny aide Ruslan Shaveddinov tweeted. "This cannot be accepted. We need to fight this darkness." More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 21, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Sleep Number's Q1 2021 earnings conference call.

  • House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans

    The Democratic-led House passed legislation Wednesday designed to constrain a president’s power to limit entry to the U.S., a response to former President Donald Trump’s travel ban covering five Muslim-majority countries. President Joe Biden reversed the travel restrictions from the Trump administration in one of his first moves in office, easing limits on Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as North Korea and some government officials from Venezuela. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said presidents from both parties have used their authority to exclude narrow groups of people from entering the U.S, such as certain North Korean officials.

  • Libor Drops to Record Low With Funding Markets Awash With Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- The three-month London interbank offered rate for dollars slid the most in seven weeks on Wednesday as an excess of cash in front-end fixed-income markets kept borrowing costs anchored near zero.Libor fell for a fourth day to a new record low, dropping almost 1.1 basis points to 0.17288%, the largest one-day decline since March 4. The spread of Libor over overnight index swaps shrank to the least since 2010.Rates for repurchase agreements, Treasury bills and other short-term dollar borrowing instruments have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Federal Reserve asset purchases, a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds, and an increase in bank reserves that’s being fueled by a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile. That in turn is helping weigh on Libor.While there’s more cash in the system, demand to borrow from commercial-paper markets has also collapsed, which has facilitated the decline. March saw a puzzling surge in three-month AA financial commercial paper issuance, with one day seeing the largest sales since 2014. Libor held steady through March, but has steadily declined in April as supply has collapsed.“This lack of commercial paper has certainly contributed to the decline in Libor/OIS,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Kelcie Gerson wrote in a client note. The spread fell to around 8.5 basis points on Wednesday.Despite the Libor/OIS spread being at the tightest level since 2010, the move could still have further to go, according to NatWest Markets.The spread between three-month Libor and T-bills is at 15.7 basis points, which is “relatively high” in the range of the past year, and can tighten to the November lows of around 12 basis points, NatWest’s head of U.S. rates strategy Blake Gwinn wrote in a client note.The drop in Libor prompted a flurry of activity across June 2021 eurodollar futures, with immediate buying of 20,000 contracts after the fix. The contract closed at 99.815, implying a three-month fix at 0.185% -- around one basis point higher than the current level.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Derek Chauvin Was Convicted Of Murder. Most Cops Who Kill Go Unpunished.

    Police kill around 1,000 people every year. A small fraction are arrested, and even fewer are actually convicted.

  • Bolsonaro, Putin among dozens of leaders set to attend White House climate summit

    The Biden administration offered new details this morning about the big, virtual climate summit Thursday and Friday and signaled they expect new emissions reduction and climate finance commitments from multiple countries. Driving the news: The administration said 40 heads of state would attend, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They unveiled a lineup that also includes high-profile names, such as Pope Francis, Bill Gates, the heads of NATO and the World Bank, corporate executives and more.Why it matters: The White House is trying to reassert U.S. leadership on the climate issue and encourage other countries to make commitments to slash emissions before 2030.The intrigue: On a call with reporters this morning, officials laid out the summit agenda, but did not say what additional commitments the U.S. will be making on the emissions or climate finance front. However, it is widely expected the U.S. will commit to reducing emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030, which would put the country near the top of the pack when it comes to emissions targets. What they're saying: "We expect action at this meeting. We're looking for people to make announcements to raise their ambition to indicate next steps that they intend to be taking to help solve the climate problem and to work collectively to do so," a senior administration official told reporters.The administration is also looking to use the summit to showcase its all of government approach to climate — the event will include not only the heads of environmental agencies but also officials like the secretary of defense and the director of national intelligence.The big picture: The summit comes just after the European Union agreed to a provisional deal overnight on sweeping climate legislation that aims to slash the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels by 2030.Quick take: Biden administration officials can use the deal to show that other countries are acting as President Biden presses Congress for huge new investments and unveils a non-binding target to steeply cut U.S. emissions this decade."Our political commitment to becoming the first climate neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal commitment," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.In addition, China, the world's largest emitter, announced that President Xi Jinping would attend the virtual summit despite deep tensions with the U.S. Separately, the U.K. also announced tougher emissions goals this week, targeting a 78% cut by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.What we're watching: All eyes are on other countries — notably Japan and Canada — to see if they unveil new targets, and other nations' moves made to date are not necessarily because of the U.S. return to the world stage. The U.S. goes into the summit with a credibility gap after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement. Biden moved to rejoin on his first day in office.Go deeper: Carbon emissions are roaring back from COVID-19More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lina Khan's timely tech skepticism makes for a refreshingly friendly FTC confirmation hearing

    One never knows how a confirmation hearing will go these days, especially one for a young outsider nominated to an important position despite challenging the status quo and big business. Lina Khan, just such a person up for the position of FTC Commissioner, had a surprisingly pleasant time of it during today's Senate Commerce Committee confirmation hearing — possibly because her iconoclastic approach to antitrust makes for good politics these days. Khan, an associate professor of law at Columbia, is best known in the tech community for her incisive essay "Amazon Antitrust's Paradox," which laid out the failings of regulatory doctrine that have allowed the retail giant to progressively dominate more and more markets.

  • Going to Burning Man this year? You may need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

    Burning Man festival organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

  • Derek Chauvin Is Being Held In Solitary Confinement For 23 Hours A Day

    Citing safety concerns, prison officials are keeping the former police officer in a restricted housing unit in Minnesota's only maximum security prison.

  • Epsom salts and other myths: Here’s the truth about growing healthy tomatoes

    Instead of picking big transplants in small pots, look for short, stocky, dark green plants around 6 inches in height

  • Myanmar coup leader to attend top summit: report

    Another day of protests in Myanmar, this time a candlelight vigil for the over 700 people activists say have been killed in the months of turmoil since the military coup.3,300 people are also said to be in prison, with 20 sentenced to death, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.Meanwhile, the Nikkei Asia news agency is reporting that the leader of the coup, General Min Aung Hlaing,will attend a major summit of Asian countries in Jakarta this weekend to discuss the crisis.Reuters has not confirmed the move, but Myanmar's military has shown little willingness in the past to engage with its neighbors over it. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is hosting the summit, has ten members including Myanmar -- and they're all split over how to guide Myanmar out of the unrest.Diplomatic sources tell Reuters that the United Nations special envoy for Myanmar is flying out to Jakarta ahead of the summit, but they were doubtful that the general would appear in person or meet with the U.N.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Reverses Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • BOJ Has Hit Normalization Limit Under Kuroda, Ex-Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan has done everything it can to normalize policy under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s watch and is now set to ride out the rest of his term without any major changes, according to a former senior central bank official.“The BOJ has reached the end of the line on normalization for now,” said Hideo Hayakawa, referring to a series of tweaks to the central bank’s stimulus framework in March that enabled it to cut back its asset buying.“Unless the current leadership suddenly says it’s gotten policy wrong all this time, it’s pretty much done all it can,” the former executive director said in an interview, adding that the pandemic has underlined the importance of fiscal policy in helping the economy rather than a monetary approach.Hayakawa’s comments suggest that the BOJ will remain in a holding pattern on policy until at least April 2023 when Kuroda is scheduled to leave. They also tally with the view of some economists that the central bank’s adjustments were intended to make it easier to dial back stimulus.BOJ Seen Tweaking Economic Forecasts, Standing Pat: SurveyThe BOJ says the fine-tuning was aimed at making its stimulus more sustainable over the longer term after its biggest policy review since 2016. Around half of economists agree that the tweaks shored up the stimulus framework, but about 40% see them as a step toward policy normalization, according to a Bloomberg survey.A key point of the adjustments was making the buying of exchange-traded funds more flexible, Hayakawa said. The BOJ had already made its bond buying more flexible by changing its focus to interest rates in 2016 and by removing a purchase guideline last year, he said.The ETF buying had attracted increasing criticism that the bank was helping prop up stock prices already at three-decade highs.The bank demonstrated its new flexibility on Tuesday when it didn’t buy ETFs for the first time since at least 2016 even after the Topix stock index fell more than 1% in the morning session. On Wednesday the bank did buy ETFs, but only after stocks dropped 2.2% in the morning.“It’s not worth making problems bigger and bigger through massive bond or ETF buying,” said Hayakawa, who left the bank in 2013 and has generally taken a skeptical view of Kuroda’s efforts to reflate the economy. “Those purchases aren’t bringing the bank any closer to its inflation target.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AutoNation CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Drag On for a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage that’s crippling the auto industry could drag on for as long as a year, according to Mike Jackson, chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc., the largest car-dealer chain in the U.S.AutoNation expects the industry’s vehicle shipments in the second quarter to be double what they were a year ago, but that’s barely enough to keep dealer lots full, Jackson, 72, said in an interview.“The supply chain is fragile and disrupted because of the chip shortages and still dealing with the pandemic,” he said.Low interest rates, stimulus checks, and a desire for private transportation during the pandemic are fueling demand for vehicles, while assembly plants are sitting idle because of a lack of chips. AutoNation has been increasing used-car sales to make up for the lack of new supply.“I see it continuing for at least the next year, the extraordinary demand, and I see no resolution on the microchip side for six to nine months, or a year,” Jackson said.AutoNation posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.79 a share in the first quarter, more than triple a year ago and ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenue from existing stores grew 27% to $5.9 billion, also beating projections.More than half of AutoNation’s sales now originate online, Jackson said, helping to cut costs and juice profit as vehicle demand has rebounded.The company’s shares pared an early gain of as much as 2.3%, trading up less than 1% to $97.84 at 9:53 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 40% so far this year.(Updates share activity in eighth paragaph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: U.S. banks' bond bonanza driven by extraordinary market conditions, regulatory decisions

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have or are planning to issue a total of $40 billion in debt, according to media reports. JPMorgan's $13 billion April 15 bond sale was briefly an industry record until it was topped the next day by Bank of America's $15 billion offering. That economic rebound driven by the vaccination roll-out and trillions of dollars of stimulus, combined with ultra-low interest rates, has made for excellent borrowing conditions on the heels of stellar first-quarter earnings.

  • Apple Accused of ‘Power Grab’ in Senate App Store Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Music-streaming service Spotify Technology SA and Match Group Inc., which operates online dating apps, accused Apple Inc. of squeezing software developers that depend on its App Store to reach customers by extracting monopoly profits and squashing competition.Executives from the two companies, along with Tile Inc., which makes a tracking device for consumers, urged lawmakers at a Senate hearing Wednesday to tackle the dominance of Apple and Google over the digital marketplaces where users download apps.Although Apple and Google hold a duopoly in the Western world’s app store ecosystem, much of the ire was directed at Apple, which charges big developers 30% of revenue, a cut that witnesses at the hearing said amounts to a “tax.”“Apple abuses its dominant position as a gatekeeper of the App Store to insulate itself from competition and disadvantage rival services like Spotify,” Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s chief legal officer, told lawmakers. The streaming service competes with Apple Music. Apple’s restrictions on developers, he added, “are nothing more than an abusive power grab and a confiscation of the value created by others.”App developers have complained for years that Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google force them to give up too big a portion of revenue collected from app sales. They also complain that rules governing app stores are overly strict and inconsistent. Gutierrez, for example, complained about what he called Apple’s “gag order,” a rule that prevents Spotify from telling app users they can sign up for Spotify at lower prices elsewhere. Executives also accused Apple of copying products from other developers and retaliating against partners that speak out against its practices.The hearing, before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, is part of Congress’s expanding scrutiny of the power of technology companies. Democrats, and some Republicans, are pushing for changes to antitrust laws that would make it easier for competition watchdogs to bring cases against companies that they say are buying up -- and crowding out -- rivals.Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the antitrust panel, said Apple and Google are gatekeepers that have the power to decide how or whether apps can reach iPhone and Android users, even as they compete against apps with their own services.“Capitalism is about competition,” she said. “It’s about new products coming on. It’s about new competitors emerging. This situation, to me, doesn’t seem like that’s happening when you have two companies really each dominating in different areas.”Klobuchar has introduced legislation that would make it easier to prevent and punish anticompetitive behavior, and she said Wednesday’s testimony “strengthened the case for sweeping antitrust reform so companies big and small don’t have to live or die by the whims of monopolies.”“If these actions aren’t proof of serious competition problems, I don’t know what is,” Klobuchar said.Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, and Wilson White, a senior director of public policy and government relations at Google, defended their companies’ practices.Andeer told senators that the App Store revolutionized software distribution by making it possible for developers to reach users in a new way. He said the commissions are lower than what was charged for software distribution when Apple introduced the App Store more than a decade ago, and that its tight controls over which apps are allowed are aimed at meeting privacy, safety and performance standards.Until now, congressional scrutiny has focused more on Google than Apple, and Google is already facing antitrust complaints on several fronts. A Justice Department lawsuit filed last year accuses Google of illegally maintaining a monopoly in web search. Texas and other states have sued over the Mountain View, California-based company’s digital advertising practices.But antitrust complaints against Cupertino, California-based Apple are piling up. They focus largely on the company’s App Store practices, which are now under investigation by the Justice Department, Bloomberg News has reported.Apple drew much of the criticism from lawmakers during Wednesday’s hearing. Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri accused the iPhone maker of cutting special deals with large companies like Amazon.com Inc. to keep them out of the market “while putting the squeeze and the lid on small competitors, all in service of keeping this gravy train of monopoly rents flowing.”Kirsten Daru, Tile’s general counsel, said Apple has exploited its power to harm Tile and give Apple’s competing product -- AirTags -- a leg up. Apple has refused to give Tile access to a chip in iPhones that would improve Tile users’ experience, even though AirTags have that access, she said.“If Apple turned on us, it can turn on everyone,” Daru added. “If Apple chooses to compete against developers on its platform, it should just do so fairly, and according to the same rules. Regulating a giant like Apple won’t be easy, but it’s just going to get harder as it gets bigger and more powerful.”Jared Sine, Match’s chief legal officer, told senators that a few years ago, the company wanted to make changes to its app in Taiwan aimed at boosting safety for users by instituting ID verification rules. Apple rejected the app, and when Sine contacted an executive at Apple about the decision, the person “disagreed with our assessment of how to run our business and keep our users safe.”“He added that we just should be glad that Apple is not taking all of Match’s revenue, telling me: ‘You owe us every dime you’ve made,’” Sine said.When Klobuchar asked if Match faced retaliation for testifying at the hearing, he said a Google employee reached out to the company last night to ask why Match’s testimony differed from previous statements it had made.“They could hurt us in little ways, they could hurt us in big ways,” Sine said about the app store. “We’re all afraid, is the reality, Senator.”(Updates with Klobuchar quote, beginning in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.