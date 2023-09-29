Millions of households face £139 yearly jump in water bills

Severn Trent boss Liv Garfield promised the initiative behind the cost increase would transform the company's network and result in fewer leaks - Tayfun Salci

Millions of Severn Trent customers will see their water bills surge by around £139 a year after the company launched a £12.9bn turnaround plan.

The utility giant confirmed plans to hike bills on Friday, as it looks to raise cash to reduce sewage spills and fix pipes across its network.

Severn Trent’s £12.9bn spending plan will mean 4.2m customers across the Midlands and Wales will have to pay an extra £139 a year by the end of the decade.

Under the proposals, which will be submitted to water regulator Ofwat on Monday, annual bills will rise from £379 in 2024-25 to £518 by 2029-30.

Severn Trent is also boosting investment by selling a further £500m in shares to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, with plans to secure the same amount from institutional investors.

The water company said it will invest £3bn into reducing pollution across UK rivers, while also spending £400m on reaching net zero by 2030.

It has targeted reducing sewage spills by a third by 2030.

In May, Severn Trent was one of four water companies fined a collective total of £94m by the Environment Agency for dumping sewage between 2018 and 2022.

Two months later, it also became the first UK water supplier to face a class action lawsuit over sewage pollution, although it has rejected the allegations.

Across all water and sewerage companies, there was an 8pc increase in pollution incidents from 1,883 in 2021 to 2,026 in 2022, according to the Environment Agency.

Severn Trent said that although customers would be paying an extra £139 per year, this would be roughly in line with the expected increase in household incomes.

It was reported earlier this year that the water industry was looking to increase bills by up to 40pc, although Severn Trent’s announcement is the first example of planned hikes.

Debt-laden water companies have been battling increased financial pressures over the past year, as the cost of cleaning up rivers coincided with higher interest rates.

Earlier this year concerns about Thames Water’s £14bn debt pile sparked emergency talks between the Government and Ofwat, as they considered possibly nationalising Britain’s largest supplier.

Severn Trent, which has nearly £7bn of debts, was not involved in the talks.

Friday’s announcement also revealed the Qatar Investment Authority is set to become Severn Trent’s second-largest shareholder.

The sovereign wealth fund first took a £200m stake in the supplier back in 2019, although it now plans to invest a further £500m.

This is the latest example of Qatar ploughing money into UK infrastructure, as the Government looks to woo investment from the Middle East.

Last year, Qatar’s foreign minister pledged to invest £10bn in British infrastructure, technology, healthcare and clean energy over the coming five years.

The state’s other UK investments include a 20pc stake in Heathrow Airport, as well as ownership of the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department store.

Severn Trent’s chief executive Liv Garfield said: “By 2030 we will have transformed our network to provide our customers with the very best service.

“At the heart of this ambition is a commitment to a sustainable future – from healthier rivers, to providing thousands of jobs, fewer leaks and a water supply ready for the impacts of climate change and population growth.”

