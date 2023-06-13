Millions of households hit by council tax ratchet

London street

The average council tax bill has risen by almost 80pc in real terms since the levy was introduced 30 years ago, new analysis has found.

A typical band D property occupier will pay £2,065 in council tax over the course of 2023-24, up from £568 in 1993-94.

This is an increase of 79pc after adjusting for inflation according to new research by the TaxPayers’ Alliance pressure group.

The finding comes months after families were hit with yet another rise from councils. Most bills rose by 5pc but some occupiers were stung by larger increases of as much as 14pc, according to the consumer group Which?.

Residents in Liberal Democrat-led Rutland pay the highest band D council tax in the country, the TaxPayers’ Alliance found, at £2,422 this financial year.

In contrast, someone living in a similarly classed property in Westminster pays far less at £914, the lowest in the country.

Local councils have been much quicker to raise than lower bills, the research shows. Over the past 30 years since the levy was introduced, there have been 9,462 individual council tax rises.

Over the same period, there were only 404 freezes and 363 cuts. Some 57pc of councils have never reduced their level of council tax.

In real terms, council tax rose by the most in Huntingdonshire, which is run by a Liberal Democrat-led coalition. It is up by 149pc since 1993.

In Labour-run Wandsworth, it has only increased by 1pc in real terms over the same time.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Three decades since its introduction, the relentless climb of council tax shows no sign of reaching its peak.”

He added: “Only by cutting wasteful spending and binning pointless pet projects can town hall bosses bear down on the council tax burden.”

Council budgets have come under increasing pressure after central government grants were slashed by 37pc in the decade before the pandemic, previous analysis by the Institute for Government has shown.

Several local authorities have declared themselves effectively bankrupt or warned that they are running out of money.

Liberal Democrat-controlled Woking council last week became the latest to collapse after its investments in the commercial property market to compensate for funding cuts blew up.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.