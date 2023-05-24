Millions paid benefits without ever having to find a job

File photo dated 17/02/16 of a Job Centre Plus, as Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, has said: "Employment and unemployment both rose again in the first three months of 2023, driven in particular by men. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday May 16, 2023. "This means the number of those neither working nor looking for work continues to fall, although the number of people not working due to long-term sickness rose again, to a new record. See PA story ECONOMY Unemployment. Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Nearly 4 million people are being paid jobless benefits without ever having to look for work following a surge in claims of mental health and joint pain during lockdown.

Around 3.7 million of the 5.2 million people currently claiming out of work benefits have been granted an exemption from finding a job, meaning that taxpayers face bankrolling their benefits indefinitely.

The numbers have surged by half a million since Covid, when face-to-face health checks were replaced with remote assessments, official data shows.

These claimants are not required to attend work-related interviews or training because they have been assessed as being too ill for work. Their benefits cost the taxpayer between £22.5 billion and £26.5 billion every year, according to the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

Britain's growing worklessness crisis comes as official figures on Thursday are expected to show net migration has soared to record levels of between 700,000 and 1 million.

The Cabinet is split over whether priority should be given to meeting a post-Brexit promise of reducing migration, or promoting growth by ensuring there are enough people in the job market regardless of where they are from.

It came as the Prime Minister announced that Suella Braverman – a leading figure on the Conservative Party’s right wing who has previously called for net migration to be reduced below 100,000 – would remain Home Secretary, after he decided not to sack her over a speeding fine row.

Last week she used a speech at a prominent conservatism conference to call for more British HGV drivers and fruit pickers to be trained to meet demand in the job market.

Ministers privately predict that immigration numbers are unlikely to fall for several years and there is growing concern at the highest levels of government about how to get more British people back into work.

Growth in the UK has stalled, with Britain and Germany the only economies in the G7 that are yet to recover to their pre-pandemic size. Hundreds of thousands of Britons have left the workforce because of long term illness. Meanwhile, benefit payments increased last month by 10.1pc, in line with last September's inflation figure.

The former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, who co-founded the CSJ, said the UK needed to concentrate less on bringing in workers from abroad and more on getting British people on sickness benefits back into the labour market.

He said: “Companies should now be ending their addiction to cheap labour.

“They should be focusing on improving productivity by a greater increase in technology, and by training and getting back into work these people on sickness benefits.

“There is no reason why many of these people on these benefits should not be in work. We’ve got a real problem.”

The analysis revealed today shows that the number of people with a work exemption includes around 1.5 million on employment and support allowance (ESA) or income support, benefits that are slowly being phased out.

The remainder are on the newer Universal Credit (UC) system introduced by Sir Iain when he was work and pensions secretary. The number of people assessed as having "no-work requirements" on UC surged above 2 million for the first time in April, according to official figures published last week, and has nearly trebled from around 700,000 before Covid.

While some are in their last year of life or have caring responsibilities, almost two thirds are out of work because of long-term sickness or disability. Around half of people on ESA claim it for mental health issues.

Data on a separate benefit, the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), which is paid to people with health problems who are both in and out of work, suggests there has been a particular surge in mental health and muscular and joint pain since the pandemic struck.

Average monthly PIP awards for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression have jumped 146 per cent since the pandemic, accounting for 41 per cent of the total rise in monthly successful claims. Musculoskeletal conditions such as neck, back and wrist pain represent a further 28 per cent of the total.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates one in eight of all working age people will be claiming some form of disability benefit by 2027 at a cost to the taxpayer of £77bn a year, according to DwP forecasts.

There are now 412,000 people claiming PIP for anxiety and depression, and 1 million for musculoskeletal problems such as back pain, chronic pain, arthritis and repetitive strain injury. This makes up close to half of the 3.2 million people claiming PIP, which is paid for a range of illnesses from schizophrenia to lung cancer.

Economists say the current system is riddled with “perverse incentives” to remain unemployed because people risk losing some of their benefits if they say they are healthy enough to work.

The CSJ warned the current system was creating a “lost generation” of people who face being permanently shut out of the jobs market. There are more than one million job vacancies in the UK, while the number of people out of work owing to long-term sickness hit a record high of more than 2.5 million in the first three months of this year.

It comes amid a Government debate over how to fix labour shortages. While Ms Braverman wants to train more British people to do jobs such as fruit picking, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to get migrants to fill these roles in the short term.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “losing control” of immigration yesterday. In Prime Minister's Questions he said it reflected a “low-wage Tory economy”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Business Secretary, said: “It is obviously better to encourage people on benefits to join the workforce than to import labour. Unfortunately, mass migration lowers the price of labour which makes it harder to persuade people to move from benefits into work.”

Official statistics suggest there are more than half a million people classified as long-term sick who would like to work, while the CSJ estimates the number is closer to 700,000.

The CSJ said: “It is a profound social injustice to effectively write off the many thousands who are on sickness benefits but want to participate in employment.”

A series of widespread benefit reforms announced by Mr Hunt in the Budget will change the emphasis from what people cannot do, to what they can. The so-called Work Capability Assessment that determines whether people are fit will be scrapped, with more tailored support provided for people who want a job. However, the complexity of changes means they are not expected to be fully rolled out until at least 2029.

DWP insiders also concede there are limited resources to meet soaring demand for mental health services across Britain.

It is understood that policymakers are focusing more attention on occupational health benefits to keep people from leaving work in the first place, with more policies expected to be announced in the Autumn Statement.

The CSJ is calling for more help for people who would like to work through an “In Work Guarantee” that ensures people who try work can access the same level of benefits entitlement if they subsequently quit their job.

While there is already a provision in the current rules that allows people to do this, the system is clunky, complicated and not well advertised.

A DWP spokesman said: “This Government has a strong track record of getting people off benefits and back into work and we are already seeing the number of people who are economically inactive reduce.“Many of those assessed as unable to work are severely disabled or chronically ill and it is right we have a welfare system that supports them.

“We remain determined to help those who can work, into work and are supporting millions, including the long term sick, parents and older workers return to the workforce with our expansion of free childcare, tailored one-to-one work coach support, our new Universal Support programme and ambitious White Paper reforms.”

