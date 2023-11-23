Millions of pensioners paying more income tax now than when Tories took power

jeremy hunt

Millions of pensioners are now paying more income tax than when the Tories took power 13 years ago, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The think tank said 8.5 million people over the age of 65 were now paying tax on their income, up from roughly 4.9 million in 2010.

This has been fuelled by the phenomenon of fiscal drag, which allows the Exchequer to rake in more tax without increasing headline rates, as well as a jump in George Osborne’s “granny tax”, said the IFS.

The levy was introduced in 2012 when the former chancellor started phasing out a century-old relief introduced by Winston Churchill that meant pensioners started paying tax at a higher income level than workers.

Estimates from the IFS show that a pensioner earning £25,000 a year through work or pension income now pays about £400 more in income tax than they did when the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats came to power in 2010.

This compares with a worker earning the same amount who will pay “about £1,200 less in income tax and National Insurance (NI)”, the think tank said.

While the number of people over 65 has also grown since 2010 from 9.9 million to 12.4 million today, Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, said the share of pensioners paying income tax had also grown.

He said: “Back in 2010 around half of pensioners paid any income tax. Now more than two-thirds do.”

Rishi Sunak’s decision to increase NI thresholds for employees, and for the self-employed in 2022, was made even as millions more were dragged into higher tax bands because of a six-year freeze in income tax thresholds.

Pensioners do not pay NI and will not benefit from the 2pc cut in the main contribution rate announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement.

Tom Waters, associate director at the IFS, said: “Back in 2010, those over the age of 65 had an income tax personal allowance about 50pc larger than those of working age.

“Over the first half of the 2010s the Government got rid of this higher allowance, and – together with the income tax freeze we are currently in the midst of – this has led to pensioners’ personal allowances falling in real terms.

Story continues

“Combined with rising pensioner incomes this means that we have seen a substantial increase in the fraction of pensioners subject to tax, from 50pc to 68pc.

“Another four years of tax freezes and the pensions triple lock all but guarantees that we will see that figure rise yet further.”

Official forecasts show state pensioners with no other income face paying income tax from 2028 as high inflation combined with the freeze in tax bands is set to push them above the £12,570 basic-rate threshold.

Under the triple lock, pensions rise in line with rising prices or earnings, or by 2.5pc each year. The OBR has recently upgraded its forecasts for inflation and pay growth.

Applying these projections to the full new state pension indicates that payments will rise from just over £11,500 next year to around £12,800 in 2028.

If the basic-rate tax threshold remains frozen, it means those on the standard state pension – with no other private income of their own – face being forced to pay income tax.

However, Mr Johnson described the levelling of incomes enjoyed by workers and pensions as an “unequivocally a good thing”.

He said: “In 2010 the employee would have paid about £2,750 more than the pensioner, they will now pay £1,250 more.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.