Millions want to watch the solar eclipse. This Memphis company will help them do it safely

Ain't no business like the eclipse business — at least that's the case for this Bartlett company.

As of Thursday, American Paper Optics had already sold more than 70 million pairs of solar eclipse glasses and expects to hit the 75 million sold mark by Monday's eclipse, chief marketing officer Jason Lewin said.

A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8. While Shelby County isn't in the path of totality, according to NASA, Memphis will see approximately 98% totality.

This is a behind the scenes look into American Paper Optics making millions of pairs of solar eclipse glasses on May 4, 2023 at Paper Optics in Memphis, Tenn. These are just a few of the glasses they have created for countless brands here in Memphis and around the country.

The last such event in 2017 marked a surge in sales for American Paper Optics, and Lewin said the interest, along with business sales, this time around has grown significantly.

"More people are talking about it [this time]," he said.

In 2017, the company sold 45 million pairs of solar eclipse glasses. The company makes approximately 500,000 to 1.5 million pairs of glasses a day. In an eclipse year, 95% of the glasses made are solar eclipse glasses, Lewin said.

Lewin said the eclipse excitement will account for about a 500% increase in revenue this year; similarly the company saw revenue spike approximately five times above its averages in 2017.

The solar eclipse hype is real, and so is the preparation

The largest difference this year compared to seven years ago is the preparedness, Lewin said, for both consumers and the optics company.

In 2017, the company saw a flood of e-commerce sales in the days leading up to the event.

"We were getting 50 or so orders a day, months before the eclipse," Lewin said. "Then three weeks before it started to go wild."

What began as 50 turned to 200 then 2,000 before swelling to about 13,000 daily orders. The peak was the final four days before the event, he said. In comparison, this year eclipse enthusiasts have been buying in bulk, about 1,000 daily online orders, months in advance. Lewin still expects sales to jump in the coming days, but the pace has been continuous not chaotic like in 2017.

Additionally, the company has decided to open a pop-up shop outside its Bartlett headquarters at 2995 Appling Road. Lewin recalled in 2017, lines of customers gathered outside the store beginning two weeks out from the event.

In anticipation of that, American Paper Optics has its pop-up store open now. The store is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 5-7.

Online sales will still be available throughout the weekend, however, overnight shipping sales will stop on Friday, April 5, Lewin said.

The West Tennessee region saw a partial solar eclipse in October 2023, and Lewin acknowledged that event was a bit of a precursor in terms of awareness for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Additionally, the 2024 event has led to a few more design varieties in glasses compared to 2017. American Paper Optics partnered with Bill Nye "The Science Guy" again for limited edition pairs along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Lewin said the St. Jude partnership features a 12-pack of glasses, with 50% of all proceeds from those sales donated back to the children's hospital.

American Paper Optics in Bartlett is making millions of pairs of solar eclipse glasses.

Likewise, the 2024 solar eclipse event has created a long-term seasonal bump in staffing, he said. The company has about 35 full-time staff and within the last two years that figure has increased to 80, with traditional, temporary seasonal employees coming on board within the last few months.

And while individual consumers will be lining up outside the Bartlett store this weekend, Lewin said majority of the company's retail sales are business to business. The company provides eyewear for NASA along with other companies and for events such as Purdue University's 2024 Total Solar Eclipse event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fittingly, the 2017 solar eclipse also led to American Paper Optics' hand in a solar eclipse-viewing app. Lewin said the company has partnered with astronomer Doug Duncan. Duncan created the "Solar Snap" app for viewers to safely photograph the eclipse on their mobile devices. American Paper Optics provides the physical equipment piece necessary to use the app safely, which attaches to the camera lens via Velcro, Lewin said.

The excitement for the event is understandably warranted especially given the next total solar eclipse won't happen in North America again until 2044, according to NASA. So, how does Lewin suggest watching this moment of astronomic history?

"Put your phone down for the first time in modern history and enjoy it," he said.

