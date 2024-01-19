Millions of Years Ago 'Fountains Of Diamonds' Erupted From The Earth: Will It Happen Again Soon?

Scientists from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom uncovered geological events responsible for the phenomenon known as "fountains of diamonds," shedding light on how the precious gems make their way to the Earth’s surface.

Diamonds Moving At Over 80 MPH

Diamonds are formed deep within the Earth’s upper mantle, and a phenomenon called kimberlites plays a crucial role in bringing them to the surface. Kimberlites are volcanic eruptions that bring material from within the earth toward the surface. The eruptions involve a mix of rock, water, carbon dioxide and essential kimberlite materials mixing under extreme pressure. They come together in a carbon-rich fluid that transforms into diamonds because of pressure and comes to the surface through kimberlite pipes, which function as conduits that can shoot a fountain of diamonds at speeds of up to 83 miles per hour.

Don't Miss:

The recent breakthrough in understanding the cause of these eruptions points to major geological events involving tectonic plates pulling apart. One notable example the researchers cited is the split of the supercontinent Gondwana around 180 million years ago, which eventually led to the formation of South America and Africa. The diamond eruptions occurred 25 million years after this tectonic event.

The intricate process involves the movement of tectonic plates, where rock from the upper mantle and lower crust mixes and flows against each other, triggering explosive eruptions. Scientists believe that fountains of diamonds occur approximately every 22 million to 30 million years, providing a fascinating glimpse into Earth’s dynamic geological history.

No kimberlite eruptions have occurred in human history, and scientists speculate one happening today would be a dramatic geological event. It would send plumes of material into the atmosphere, shock waves, and a significant blast radius that would resemble a volcanic eruption.

Story continues

Finding New Diamond Deposits

Professor Thomas Gernon, an expert in Earth and climate science at the University of Southampton, expressed hope that this discovery would aid in identifying new and unexplored diamond deposits. He highlighted the significance of understanding the stimuli that drive these eruptions, saying, “The diamonds have been sat at the base of the continents for hundreds of millions or even billions of years. There must be some stimulus that just drives them suddenly because these eruptions themselves are really powerful, really explosive."

Diamond Standard is a startup that opens access to diamonds as an investment. The company offers a regulated diamond commodity, turning diamonds into a physical and virtual asset class that's not price-correlated with precious metals like gold and silver.

The researchers used statistical analysis, including machine learning, to closely examine the link between continental breakup and kimberlite volcanism. Thea Hincks, a senior research fellow, added that geospatial analysis revealed a gradual migration of kimberlite eruptions from continental edges to interiors at consistent rates across continents.

Beyond unraveling the mystery of diamond eruptions, this discovery may offer insights into other types of volcanic activity that occur long after supercontinents break. It highlights the intricate and highly organized nature of Earth’s processes, hinting at broader implications for Earth’s geological systems and a better understanding of those processes.

Read Next:

Elon Musk and Richard Branson explore early-stage startups. Don’t miss out on this exciting investment opportunity just like these visionaries.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Millions of Years Ago 'Fountains Of Diamonds' Erupted From The Earth: Will It Happen Again Soon? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.