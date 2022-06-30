U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7280
    -0.8170 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Millrock Issues Bonus Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Millrock Resources Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESVNF
  • MLRKF
Millrock Resources Inc.
Millrock Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports that further to the Company’s news release dated June 21, 2022, the Company has borrowed a total of $500,000 from Redplug Capital Corporation (the "Lender") and issued 2,000,000 common shares as a bonus to the Lender. The shares may not be traded until November 1, 2022.

The proceeds of the loan will be used for general working capital.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Millrock Resources Inc.
Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Limited and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Gregory Beischer”
Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations
Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including without limitation the intention of partner companies to complete all the planned drilling they have indicated, the sale of Millrock assets, that Millrock has many catalysts that have potential to drive the Company’s share price higher, that Millrock is closing in on option agreements on other projects that could bring more cash into the company treasury, that potential asset sales will cover longer term needs, that all the drilling programs have a good chance at making gold discoveries, and the possibility of share price increase upon receipt of future drilling results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Millrock’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, which is available under Millrock’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Millrock assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Millrock updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t G

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • Micron Shares Slump on Muted Sales Forecast

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, and could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

    Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.