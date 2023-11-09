Mills names members of independent commission to investigate Lewiston shootings

Nov. 9—Gov. Janet Mills formally created an independent commission on Thursday to investigate last month's shootings in Lewiston, the police response to the attacks and the warning signs in the weeks and months before.

The members are:

— Daniel E. Wathen, Chair, former Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

— Debra Baeder, former Chief Forensic Psychologist for the State of Maine

— George (Toby) Dilworth, former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maine and current Managing Director, Drummond Woodsum

— Ellen Gorman, former Associate Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

— Geoffrey Rushlau, former Maine District Court Judge and former District Attorney for Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo Counties

— Dr. Anthony Ng, board-certified psychiatrist and medical director of Community Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital

— Paula Silsby, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine

Mills announced her intent to establish the commission last week amid scrutiny of the police response to the shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

Gunman Robert Card was known to police. His family and an official with the U.S. Army Reserve unit he served in had warned police of Card's deteriorating mental health but police never made contact with Card in the months prior to the shootings.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, whose office received two warnings about Card in the months leading up to the shootings, said last week he would welcome the outside review, saying it could identify systemic issues or possible improvements that his own internal review may not.

The Maine State Police also said last week that they support the independent commission.

