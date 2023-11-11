Milton home built for a Mass Audubon Society founder wows. (It should for nearly $7M)

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that includes a $2.5M home with ocean views and tennis court? Or maybe you prefer grand old captain's home? Check them out in this story.)

Newly released data for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Norfolk County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $675,000. Read the full story here.

Homes listed for sale in Norfolk County had a median asking price of $869,450 in October, down 3.3% from the previous month's $899,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

(ICYMI: Once dilapidated, this historic Milton home is completely restored, listed for $8.9M. The home was called Applecroft because apple orchards grew on the property.)

Top 5 home sales on the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Oct. 10-13, 2022

$6,840,000, 110 Green St., Canton, John G. Hayes to Blue Hill Capital LLC, Oct. 10, 2023, single family.

What a house and with 6 acres, too: More than 15,000 square feet of living

$3,250,000, 240 Lazell St., Hingham, South Pleasant Street Rt and James Robichaud to Devon and Todd Faiella, Oct. 13, 2023, single family.

Brand new construction: Flat lot for a pool and more than 5,500 square feet of living

$1,950,000, 1001 Marina Drive Unit 803, Quincy, Richard B. Mcdonald to Eagles Wings Rt and Kristin Nelson, Oct. 13, 2023, condo.

More: Imagine entertaining on the 600-square-foot outdoor terrace during a sunset, looking at unobstructed views of the ocean

This home at 88 Cary Ave., Milton, sold for $1,725,088 on Oct. 13, 2023.

$1,725,088, 88 Cary Ave., Milton, Edward J. and Susan J. Merritt to Tyler and Lauren Ferrari Oct. 13, 2023, single family.

More: 2-car garage in coveted Milton neighborhood

$1,600,000, 183 Halsted Drive, Unit 183, Hingham, Ruth E Caruso Lt and Roseanne Starkey Of First to John F Kenney Jr T and John F. Kenny Jr., Oct. 12, 2023, condo.

More: Fantastic views from this waterfront townhouse in Hewitts Landing of the Hingham Shipyard

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Oct. 10-13, 2022

Abington

410 Centre Ave., Abington Investments Limited Liability Co. to 410 Centre Ave Abington L., $305,000, Oct. 10, single family.

627 Washington St., Amy Spence to Mary A. Odewale and Taiwo Alimi, $500,000, Oct. 10, single family.

36 Thicket St., 36 Thicket Street Realty Trust and John T. Curley Jr. to Vagner Oliveira and Erika R. Barros, $911,000, Oct. 11, single family.

11 Temple St., 11 Temple Street Realty Trust and Joanne Malloch to Revolution Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Oct. 11.

Braintree

7 Vernon St., Seong W. Jeong to Peter K. Ho and Hong P. Dao, $835,000, Oct. 10, single family.

107 Bradford Commons Lane Unit 107, Janet Catt Lt and Janet Catt to Tara M. Shakley, $400,000, Oct. 12, condo.

158 Alida Road, Donald E. Bowman to Zhengwei Zhou, $1,100,000, Oct. 11, single family.

478 West St., David B. and Karen J. Glikin to Qifang Liu and Jianyou Lin, $850,000, Oct. 10, single family.

149 Hollingsworth Ave., Mark and Diane B. Pham to Bichop Nguyen and Tam Tran, $825,000, Oct. 06, single family.

426 John Mahar Hwy Unit 307, Harshal B. and Deepti H. Shah to Amy Gaffey, $630,000, Oct. 10, condo.

150 Grossman Drive, Albany Road-Braintree Limited Liability Co. and Rockland TCo to Valle Office Prop Limited Liability Co., $8,700,000, Oct. 11.

100 Grossman Drive, Albany Road-Braintree Limited Liability Co. and Rockland TCo to Valle Office Prop Limited Liability Co., $8,700,000, Oct. 11.

103 Hollis Ave., Lee Cozzens Realty Trust and Linda L. Barry to William Hannon, $867,900, Oct. 13, single family.

1210 Matthew Woods Drive Unit 1210, Wen F. Zheng and Hui H. Xie to Lee Cozzens Realty Trust and Linda L. Barry, $750,000, Oct. 13, condo.

Canton

York St. (rear), Wren Realty Trust and William P. Reynolds to Hazel-Keira Limited Liability Co., $96,000, Oct. 13.

110 Green St., John G. Hayes to Blue Hill Capital Limited Liability Co., $6,840,000, Oct. 10, single family.

80 Walnut St. Unit 306, Paone Adam P. Est and Andrew L. Paone to Marion B. Buyer, $297,500, Oct. 10, condo.

49 Will Drive Unit 120, Patrick Sheehan to Katherine L. Keller, $268,000, Oct. 11, condo.

6 Pear Tree Drive, Emilia Fayerman to Sunjay Sethi and Cecilia Vu, $785,000, Oct. 11, single family.

36 Pleasant Circle, Christos H. and John Psilos to David F. Sheppard, $595,000, Oct. 13, single family.

1 Patriots Drive, Paul and Mary L. Gately to Kevin M. Collins and Rachael Gionfriddo, $635,000, Oct. 13, single family.

Carver

2 Dawn Way, Dale F. and Joann E. Covel to Oliveira Investment Inc., $362,245, Oct. 13, single family.

66 Cranberry Road, Jesse S. and Kerrianne M. Holland to Eryn and Arthur Fogle, $835,000, Oct. 12, single family.

Duxbury

14 Treetop Lane, Katelyn M. and James E. Federico to Jeffrey J. and Erin G. Lugas Jr., $699,999, Oct. 12, single family.

124 Evergreen St., Anne R. Ridge (irrevocable trust) and Melissa A. Howitt to 4 Girls Properties Limited Liability Co., $800,000, Oct. 13.

Hanover

1078 Hanover St. Unit 1, Renzo Cristina and Michelle M. Demarco to Edward J. and Jennifer L. Geswell 3rd, $499,900, Oct. 11, condo.

1 Industrial Way, Fpk Realty Trust and F. P. Kwiatkowski Jr. to Zan Realty Limited Liability Co., $625,000, Oct. 11.

184 King St., Bronniche Realty Trust and Nancy Kwiatkowski to Zan Realty Limited Liability Co., $25,000, Oct. 11.

Hanson

590 Indian Head St., Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb3 to Elizabeth Webb and James Hevey, $425,000, Oct. 13, single family.

43 Waltham St., Arthur F. and Jacqueline M. Miner to Sharon L. and Stephan D. Alemian, $560,000, Oct. 11, single family.

Hingham

72 Sharp St. Unit C4, Olmar Realty Trust and Edwin B. Martin to Sharp St C-4 Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,500,000, Oct. 10, condo.

183 Halsted Drive Unit 183, Ruth E. Caruso Lt and Roseanne Starkey Of First to John F. Kenney Jr. T. and John F. Kenny Jr., $1,600,000, Oct. 12, condo.

240 Lazell St., South Pleasant Street Realty Trust and James Robichaud to Devon and Todd Faiella, $3,250,000, Oct. 13, single family.

244 Gardner St., Marie B. Langrill RET and William Langrill Jr. to Alicia Pawlowski and Janina Delloca-Pawlowski, $870,000, Oct. 11, single family.

57 Water St. Unit 57, 57 Water Street Limited Liability Co. to Thomas Welby Limited Liability Co., $850,000, Oct. 12.

6 Beals Cove Road Unit B., Lagos Family Trust and Frances Marini to Uzziel A. Diaz, $370,000, Oct. 12, condo.

13 Adams Court Unit 13, Brent A. and Margaret G. Parker to Cheryl A. Donahoe, $789,900, Oct. 13, condo.

Holbrook

37 Lakeview Ave., Marko Jokic and Fabiola Benjamin-Jokic to Kris Borgendale and Kyleigh Kirkland, $725,000, Oct. 13, single family.

24 Woodcliff Road, Kevin Murphy to Charlotte Pollard, $625,000, Oct. 12, single family.

45 Mount Pleasant Ave., Pm Smith T. and Elaine A. Pinkham to Christina Kennedy, $551,000, Oct. 12, single family.

Hull

43 Beacon Road, Mark and Heidi A. Koppelkam to Lawrence and Jean Todesca, $1,199,000, Oct. 13, single family.

1169 Nantasket Ave. Unit 5, Kyle R. King to Alexis Capone, $320,000, Oct. 12, condo.

143 Nantasket Road, Jack W. Mitchell to John P. and Courtney R. Hooson, $1,350,000, Oct. 13, single family.

418 Nantasket Ave., Ryan M. and Kathleen Willette to Robert A. Frattasio, $865,000, Oct. 10.

633 Nantasket Ave., Ryan C. Ohare to Maura Butler, $600,000, Oct. 13, single family.

36 Ocean Ave., Sheila A. Russell Lt and James M. Russell to Douglas A. Nelson 3rd, $652,000, Oct. 12, single family.

Marshfield

20 Johnson Terrace, Linda M. Kiskowski to Lindsay M. Donahoe, $415,000, Oct. 11, single family.

236 Ocean St., Gary Dam Lt and Gary Dam to Eleven24 Properties Limited Liability Co., $440,000, Oct. 10.

112 Woodlawn Circle, Randy M. and Laurie E. Collins to Erin J. and Justin Batista, $710,000, Oct. 12, single family.

172 Carolyn Circle, Christine A. and John P. Macquade to William Furness and Murlena Fox, $1,315,000, Oct. 10, single family.

116 Forest St., Patricia S. Smith to Augusto B. Gabriel and Liza C. Sholl, $715,000, Oct. 10, single family.

279 Standish St., Joseph T. Ciccolo (irrevocable trust) and Felicia M. Maida to James and Amy Mabardy, $1,125,000, Oct. 12, single family.

155 Meadowview St., Foster Family Trust and James T. Foster to Jjm617 Limited Liability Co., $845,000, Oct. 12, single family.

19 Hannah Brooke Waye Unit 19, Tzer-Sen and Duan-I Lee to Bassett Family Trust and Gardner G. Bassett, $810,000, Oct. 11, condo.

Milton

7 Quisset Brook Road Unit 7, Richard Ballantyne T. and R. L. Ballantyne Jr. to Robert G. Bone and Elizabeth A. Schultz, $760,000, Oct. 10, condo.

175 Milton St. Unit 11, Susan M. Degnan to Edward J. and Susan J. Merritt, $615,000, Oct. 13, condo.

68 Revere St., Gumbs Hm Improvement Limited Liability Co. to Pamela H. Penwarden and Kristen A. Angelone, $940,000, Oct. 11, single family.

10 Quarry Lane, Phyllis V. Hanscom to True North Properties Limited Liability Co., $410,000, Oct. 11, single family.

28 Mathaurs St., Joseph J. and Lindsay D. Byron to Emily S. Pasinski and Connor M. Mccarthy, $700,000, Oct. 12, single family.

88 Cary Ave., Edward J. and Susan J. Merritt to Tyler and Lauren Ferrari, $1,725,088, Oct. 13, single family.

Norwell

534 Grove St., James H. and James H. Gallagher Jr. to Michael Holmgren and Jill Culora, $535,000, Oct. 13, single family.

346 River St., Jesse Mcsweeney and E. Waterfall-Mcsweeney to Alexander D. and Jaclyn S. Hertz, $1,150,000, Oct. 10, single family.

40 Barque Hill Drive, Jefferson Lestage to Jere Morris and Maureen Mccoy, $1,438,800, Oct. 11, single family.

47 Christopher Road, Lucas P. Nigro to Alexander J. and Victoria Oppedisano, $166,000, Oct. 12, single family.

Pembroke

35 Lowell Road, Anna C. Dyer RET and Anna C. Dyer to Rachel L. Keller, $620,000, Oct. 10, single family.

8 Ironwood Road, June Brady Lt and Hilary A. Bancroft to Brian Flanagan and Vanessa Lupo, $850,000, Oct. 12, single family.

11 Furnace Road, Grace M. Rosemond to Rockwood Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $215,000, Oct. 12, single family.

Plymouth

Saquish Beach Blvd, Saquish Plimpton Family Trust and Kathryn E. Bates to Saquish Beach Limited Liability Co., $480,000, Oct. 13, single family.

235 Carver Road Unit 9, Anita J. Hadley to Eileen M. and James E. Holzman, $474,900, Oct. 13, condo.

40 Great Kame, Brenda M. Johnson T. and Brenda M. Johnson to Donovan RET and James R. Donovan, $1,350,000, Oct. 11, single family.

Penick Knl Lot 10-476, Os Golf Homes Limited Liability Co. to Ellen W. Griggs, $285,000, Oct. 12.

Saquish Bch Lot 161, Saquish Plimpton Family Trust and Kathryn E. Bates to Saquish Beach Limited Liability Co., $480,000, Oct. 13.

11 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrrok Limited Liability Co. to Nayer Family Trust and Stuart Nayer, $755,774, Oct. 11.

214 Sandwich St., 214 Sandwich Street Realty Trust and David M. Crawley Jr. to 214 Sandwich St Limited Liability Co., $2,500,000, Oct. 13.

5 Rigsdale Way Unit 5, Robert J. and Mary J. Gonski to Caroline L. Collentro Family Trust and William V. Collentro, $695,000, Oct. 13, condo.

102 Shore Drive, Joseph Desloge to Dmitry Gurevich and Alisa M. Plazonja, $1,372,500, Oct. 10, single family.

20-22 Hedge Road, Whyte Realty Trust and Thomas J. Whyte Sr to Thuyet Phan and Patricia Y. Cho, $550,000, Oct. 13.

50 Clifford Road, Denise A. Richards to Elizabeth K. Paquette and Taylor L. Bramhall, $675,000, Oct. 13, single family.

30 Vernon St., Michael and Melissa Aranda to Robert D. Morlan and Carey Perkson, $660,000, Oct. 12, single family.

16 Main St. Unit 302, Martine Pelletier and Nicholas Salfity to Colin Downey and Anna Kirwan, $525,000, Oct. 13, condo.

91 Pinewood Road, Maloney Cheryl C. Est and David M. Maloney to Richard S. Ellis, $800,000, Oct. 13, single family.

20 Garibaldi St., Sheridan Home Builders Inc. to Daniel J. Mahoney, $429,000, Oct. 12.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 207, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Julie Blanchard, $359,000, Oct. 13, condo.

50 Olmsted Terrace, Thomas G. and Carol A. Gibbons to Tracey Taormina, $758,000, Oct. 12, single family.

19 Olmsted Terrace, Scott E. and Tina M. Nichols to Christopher B. Craig-Mulle and Amara Sardelli, $630,000, Oct. 13, single family.

9 Sunset Blvd, Brain and Teva Boothe to Jordan S. Byers and Jenna Heher, $670,000, Oct. 12, single family.

17 Minuteman Lane, William A. Caswell to Jake and Maria Paress, $500,000, Oct. 12, single family.

44 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Karen Finnegan and Traci Sweet, $800,139, Oct. 12.

Quincy

48 Pleasant St., Jia X. Qiu and Siwen Cao to Jiahao Zhan and Jianyun Lin, $850,000, Oct. 10.

103 West St., Diana M. Palmucci to Elys Investment Limited Liability Co., $700,000, Oct. 10.

678 Adams St., 7-Eleven Inc. to Lincoln Adams Venture Limited Liability Co., $1,200,000, Oct. 10.

7-15 School St., 7-15 School Street Realty Trust and Dimitra Mckenna to 9 School Street Limited Liability Co., $3,400,000, Oct. 11.

20 Isabella St. Unit 20, Sampath G. Katta to Kishore K. Selvan, $650,000, Oct. 12, condo.

12 Vine Ave., Christopher J. Sullivan and Deirdre A. Bushman to South Main Street Limited Liability Co., $900,000, Oct. 12.

23 Argonne St., Guy R. Tringale to Daniel and Noris Keating, $1,000,000, Oct. 12, single family.

13-23 Wentworth Road, 731 Cmc Affiliates Limited Liability Co. to Hancock Wentworth Limited Liability Co., $5,300,000, Oct. 13.

731 Hancock St., 731 Cmc Affiliates Limited Liability Co. to Hancock Wentworth Limited Liability Co., $5,300,000, Oct. 13.

56 John St., Ms John Limited Liability Co. to Pablo R. Zabala and Katy Y. Montoya, $1,050,000, Oct. 12, single family.

1001 Marina Drive Unit 803, Richard B. Mcdonald to Eagles Wings Realty Trust and Kristin Nelson, $1,950,000, Oct. 13, condo.

100 W. Squantum St. Unit 114, Nina M. Chan and Hong K. Pun to Xiaodong Xue and Li Zhu, $315,000, Oct. 12, condo.

66 Cedar St., Derek J. Liu and Lingyi Ma to Huajun and Sining Wen, $708,000, Oct. 10, single family.

86 Parkingway, Quincy City Of to Parkingway Cm Limited Liability Co., $4,250,000, Oct. 13.

511 Hancock St. Unit 403, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Zhihong Sun, $710,000, Oct. 13, condo.

Randolph

338 N. Main St., Crovo Realty Limited Liability Co. to Dhruva & Dil Realty Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Oct. 12.

87 Highland Ave., Cwabs Inc. and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to Tank Menace Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Oct. 13, single family.

2 Brookside Terrace, Alfonso Jimenez and Ana V. Roman to James Stfleur and Dady Octama, $545,000, Oct. 11, single family.

565 N. Main St., Deal Team 6 Limited Liability Co. to Arossa Limited Liability Co., $520,000, Oct. 10.

99 Webster St., Maggie L. Grice to James Tran, $498,500, Oct. 10, single family.

15 Linden Thomas Road, Ann Hong Le RET and Derek Truong to Daniel D. and Amy C. Lewis, $452,000, Oct. 11, single family.

Rockland

83 Union St., Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb7 to Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co., $355,000, Oct. 10, single family.

Scituate

25 Harvard St., Kevin Laura Arsenault RET and Kevin F. Arsenault to Thomas and Marybeth Dalton, $1,300,000, Oct. 12, single family.

74 Branch St. Unit 21, Ryan P. and Nicole E. Mccolgan to Mariann Kourafas, $651,500, Oct. 13, condo.

83 Glades Road, William A. and Felicia Young to Ryan P. and Nicole E. Mccolgan, $1,130,000, Oct. 13, single family.

Sharon

7 Johnson Road, Irwin and Joan A. Sidman to Gino Lanzillo and Brooke A. Sullivan, $620,000, Oct. 10, single family.

23 Cheryl Drive, Brian and Lauren Brenner to Benyamin Davaji and Bahar Kor, $811,400, Oct. 13, single family.

168 Wilshire Drive, Vasily A. and Katherine W. Ignatenko to Bowei Zhu, $715,000, Oct. 12, single family.

59 Mansfield St., Walker Patricia J. Est and Kyle A. Walker to Kunrui Wang and Hongjie Dong, $790,000, Oct. 13, single family.

Stoughton

829 Turnpike St., Daniel J. Ormond and Longbridge Financial Limited Liability Co. to Freeport Realty Trust and James L. Keough, $362,000, Oct. 11, single family.

17 Pinetree Road, Heraldo Properties Limited Liability Co. to Junior Tessa, $600,000, Oct. 10, single family.

18 Lowe Ave., Olszewski (irrevocable trust) and Dennis M. Olszewski to Matthew Riveccio and Meaghan Odonnell, $530,000, Oct. 13, single family.

43 Park St., Maria Deascensao T. and Maria De Ascensao to Minh T. Le and Tung T. Nhan, $570,000, Oct. 12.

Weymouth

247 Union St., Chuan W. Ao and Yanling Li to Tam T. Ly and Nhu Q. Nguyen, $560,000, Oct. 13, single family.

78 North St., Calvin J. Heinle to Thanh Huynh, $490,000, Oct. 12, single family.

29 Homestead Ave., 29 Homestead Avenue Realty Trust and Lucia Crowley to Christopher J. Mcdermott and Kimberly White, $668,000, Oct. 12, single family.

197 Lake St. Unit 21, Alexander Kinnealey to Nancy J. Hinckley, $320,000, Oct. 12, condo.

45 Elinor Road, Dianna Lacourse and Donna Dean to Bdm Building Limited Liability Co., $475,000, Oct. 13, single family.

108 Manzanetta Ave., Christina Dash and Devin W. Mcbride to Sean J. Murphy, $675,000, Oct. 10, single family.

33 Skyhawk Circle, Shashank R. Pati and Sai D. Vinukonda to Gregory P. and Celeste C. Reynolds, $899,900, Oct. 10, single family.

168 Webb St., Mclean John V. Est and Ellen Bitz to Robbie Natalie and Richard Coletti, $400,000, Oct. 11, single family.

58 Michele Drive, Karen M. Parham to James D. Kline Jr. and Suzanne L. Quackenbush, $865,000, Oct. 11, single family.

230 Sea St., Diane Decristofaro to Karen M. and Paul K. Harrington, $360,000, Oct. 11, single family.

Elwood Drive Lot 3, Elwood Realty Trust and David W. Kelley Jr. to Hancock Re Invs Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Oct. 12.

300 River St. Unit 1, Jeffrey A. Greenwood to Celia M. Leblanc-Shoemaker, $295,000, Oct. 13, condo.

6 Douglas St., Sw-Nec Up Lender Limited Liability Co. to Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co., $220,000, Oct. 13.

10 Douglas St., Sw-Nec Up Lender Limited Liability Co. to Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co., $220,000, Oct. 13.

Whitman

4 Fox Way, John H. and Dorothy A. Duval to James W. and Frances D. Denny, $720,000, Oct. 10, single family.

154 Auburn St., Vida Tranquilla Limited Liability Co. to John and April Fife, $495,000, Oct. 12, single family.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Oct. 10-13, 2022