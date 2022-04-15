Milton Security Sponsors InfraGard National

Milton Security is announced as the only Silver Sponsor for InfraGard National

BREA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, was announced this week as the only Silver Sponsor for InfraGard National, an FBI-affiliated nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening national security, community resilience, and the foundation of American life.

InfraGard National Members Alliance has been partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other government agencies since 1996 and connects owners and operators within critical infrastructure with these agencies to provide education, information sharing, networking, and workshops on emerging technologies and threats.

"We're extremely proud of the work InfraGard National is doing for the cybersecurity community and the country," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security. "Any time we get the opportunity to support and partner with organizations like InfraGard, we jump at the chance to help strengthen the critical infrastructure sector. Our sponsorship means that InfraGard and Milton Security can work together to bring even more security to our nation and providing meaningful contributions toward preserving human life."

As a Silver level sponsor, Milton Security and InfraGard National Members Alliance are teaming up to enhance and increase the cybersecurity of the United States.

About InfraGard National

The InfraGard National Members Alliance protects United States critical infrastructure and the American people by cultivating communications, collaboration and engagement between the public and private sectors; the alliance unites the knowledge base, work and resources of these stakeholders to mitigate threats to national security, improve resilience, and strengthen the foundation of American life. For more information on InfraGard National, visit their website at www.infragardnational.org.

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 15 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | info@miltonsecurity.com

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

