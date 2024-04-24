The Milwaukee area is one of the most competitive rental markets in the nation, Forbes says

With steep mortgage rates and home prices continuing to rise throughout Wisconsin and across the country, many people are electing to rent instead.

In fact, a new Forbes Advisor study of current American renters found that the primary reason people choose to rent is because they're unable to afford buying a home.

However, rent prices continue to climb as well. According to Forbes, the median rental price across the 75 largest U.S. metro areas is $1,804. Many Milwaukeeans are no strangers to these high rent prices; a recent report from Rent.com found that Milwaukee's median rent price in March 2024 was $1,835.

Nearly 45% of renters told Forbes their top challenge when searching for a rental was staying within their initial budget, and 39% said it was affording move-in costs such as security deposits and application fees.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow, the Forbes study determined the country's most and least competitive metro-area rental markets. Factors evaluated included the number of available rentals per 100,000 households, vacancy rates, rental prices, year-over-year price changes, the percentage of renter-occupied housing units compared to owner-occupied housing units, and more.

The study ranked the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area as the country's fifth-most competitive rental market. Here's why.

The Couture development construction continues in downtown Milwaukee along the Lake Michigan lakefront on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The Milwaukee area rental market is among the top five most competitive in America

The Forbes study found that the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area tied the Boston area for the most significant single-year increase in rent prices of the 75 areas evaluated. Milwaukee's prices increased by $200.

Additionally, it can be a struggle to find available rentals in Milwaukee. The metro's vacancy rate of 3.7% dropped nearly four percentage points from last year's rate of 7.6%, evidence of the area's market becoming more competitive.

Finally, the Milwaukee area also has the 12th-highest percentage of households that rent compared to owner-occupied households. Lots of people looking to rent means more competition.

Sunrise through the New York City skyline, seen from Clifton, NJ on Thursday Jan. 18, 2024.

Where are the most competitive rental markets in the US?

Virginia's Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area topped Forbes' list of the most competitive U.S. rental markets. The area has the fifth-lowest number of available rentals, with 85 per 100,000 households compared to the study average of 240 per 100,000 households. The area's higher-than-average median rent price of $2,100 experienced one of the nation's biggest increases, rising $125 in the past year.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City area, the country's largest metro, earned the second spot on Forbes' list. The area has the second-highest rental prices nationwide, a median price of $3,400 per month, which increased $100 in the last year. At 4.1%, the area's vacancy rate is also lower than the study average of 6.3%.

Here are the top 10 most competitive rental markets in the country, according to the Forbes study:

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va. Metro Area New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. Metro Area Worcester, Mass. Metro Area Honolulu, Hawaii Metro Area Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. Metro Area Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. Metro Area Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. Metro Area Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. Metro Area Fresno, Calif. Metro Area Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas Metro Area

Click here to read Forbes' full study and methodology.

