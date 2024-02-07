Milwaukee empty-nesters own twice as many larger homes than millennials with kids

Empty nesters own almost 30 percent of large homes in the Milwaukee area, according to a report from Redfin. That's almost double the rate of millennials with kids, who own 15.2% of large homes in the area.

Redfin analyzed U.S. Census data from 2022 of the percentage of three-bedroom or larger homes owned and occupied by each generation.

Here's what the report tells us:

Why is it more difficult for millennials to buy homes?

Larger homes are in short supply across the Milwaukee area. That's in part because homeowners who bought their home with a relatively low mortgage interest rates are hesitant to sell it and buy a new home with a higher rate, according to Redfin.

New construction has also slowed since the Great Recession. The state added about 170,000 new households between 2010 and 2021, but only about 123,000 new homes, according to the American Community Survey estimates.

Milwaukee-area developers focused on building for renters rather than homeowners in the past decade. The Journal Sentinel broke down construction trends in a story from May.

Why aren't baby boomers selling their home?

Most baby boomers own their home and don't have have mortgages; the median monthly cost of owning their home, including insurance and property tax, is $612, according to Redfin. Boomers who do have a mortgage are likely to have a lower interest rate than if they decided to purchase a new home now.

Many boomers purchased homes at the height of their careers in the 1990s. Since then, home values have grown four times faster than incomes over the past decades, according to Redfin.

"Logically, empty nesters are the most likely group to sell big homes and downsize," said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "Boomers don't have much motivation to sell, financially or otherwise. They typically have low housing costs."

How many millennials are renting homes?

Instead, young families are renting larger homes. Millennials with kids rent a quarter of three-bedroom rentals in the U.S., according to Redfin.

Other millennials live with family or roommates, according to the study. About 17% of U.S. millennials live with a family member, and another 10% live with a roommate.

U.S. cities with highest share of homes owned by empty nesters

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities, among the 50 most populous metros, with the largest share of large homes owned by empty nesters, according to Redfin:

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 32.1%

2. Birmingham, Alabama: 31.1%

3. Cleveland, Ohio: 30.8%

4. Buffalo, New York: 30.5%

5. Virginia Beach, Virginia: 30.4%

6. Jacksonville, Florida: 30%

7. Richmond, Virginia: 29.6%

8 (tie). Memphis, Tennessee: 29.4%

8 (tie) St. Louis, Missouri: 29.4%

10. Milwaukee: 29.1%

U.S. cities with largest share of homes owned by millennials with kids

Here's the top 10 U.S. cities among the 50 most populous metros with the largest share of large homes owned by millennials with kids, according to Redfin:

1. Indianapolis, Indiana: 17.6%

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota: 17.4%

3. Kansas City, Missouri: 16.5%

4. Riverside, California: 16.4%

5 (tie). Columbus, Ohio: 16.3%

5 (tie). Salt Lake City, Utah: 16.3%

7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 16.1%

8. Louisville, Kentucky: 16%

9 (tie). Dallas, Texas: 15.8%

9 (tie). Raleigh, North Carolina: 15.8%

9 (tie) Seattle, Washington: 15.8%

Genevieve Redsten contributed to this report.

