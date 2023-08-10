Milwaukee, Green Bay-area locations among 6 branches Associated Bank will close

The Associated Bank branch at 2001 S. Webster Ave., in Allouez, will close Nov. 17, 2023. The branch is one of six that the Green Bay-based Associated plans to close this fall.

GREEN BAY - Associated Bank in November will close branches in Allouez, Chicago and Milwaukee as it adjusts to less foot traffic and consumers' increasing preference for digital banking.

Green Bay-based Associated will close five Wisconsin branches and one Illinois branch on Nov. 17. This is the third year in a row the bank closed branches in response to industry-wide trends.

Which Associated Bank branches are closing?

The Allouez branch at 2001 S. Webster Ave. will close, and services will move to the branch at 206 N. Wisconsin St. in De Pere.

The Milwaukee branch at 3847 S. Howell Ave. will close, and services will move to the branch at 3719 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in St. Francis.

The South Milwaukee branch at 2815 S. Chicago Ave. will close; services will move to the branch at 7940 S. Sixth St., in Oak Creek.

In Chicago, the branch at 300 N. LaSalle Drive will close, and services will move the branch at 525 W. Monroe St.

The Menomonie branch at 717 Main St. will close and services will move to the Eau Claire branch at 319 E. Grand Ave.

The Manitowish Waters branch at 5987 County W will close and services will move to Boulder Junction branch at 5453 Park St.

The Associated Bank branch at 1482 W. Mason St. in Green Bay, is one of several that closed at the end of October 2021.

How many branches has Associated Bank closed in recent years?

Associated Bank operates more than 200 locations with branches in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and loan offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas.

Prior coverage indicates that as of this fall, Associated will have closed 26 branches in the last three years. The Press-Gazette has requested Associated to confirm branch closure total and how many branches will remain post-closure.

It closed seven branches in fall 2021, including several Green Bay locations. Associated closed 13 branches in fall 2022 in Wisconsin and Illinois. Five of the six Wisconsin branches that closed in 2022 were located in grocery stores.

Associated Bank headquarters, 433 Main St., Green Bay.

Associated will look to retain affected workers by ongoing banking industry trends

Associated attributed the closures to consumers' adoption of digital banking services and lower volume of walk-in traffic to branches.

The bank will look to retain workers at the closing branches by offering them new roles within the company where positions are available, said Jennifer Kaminski, a vice president and senior public relations manager at Associated Bank.

Associated Banc-Corp, parent company of Associated, in late July reported second quarter earnings of $84 million and a $1.7 billion increase in deposits to $32.0 billion.

