Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q4 2022

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM), a division of Global Value Investment Corp., has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q4 2022. The list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.



“With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention,” says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN’s pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list’s popularity. “Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer.”

“Inclusion in PSN’s Top Guns List is the result of our team’s continued diligence and commitment to our research process,” JP Geygan, MIAM Portfolio Manager and Chief Operating Officer, says. “In all three of our investment strategies, we make high-conviction investments in a limited number of undervalued companies, and recent uncertainty in global markets has provided ample opportunities for us to execute our investment discipline. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in 2023.”

Through a combination PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

MIAM’s Total Return Value Strategy (TRVS), Concentrated Equity Value Strategy (CEVS), and Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy (FFIVS) were all named to PSN’s Top Guns List, each for multiple awards. Below are the honors that were awarded for each strategy.

Concentrated Equity Value Strategy (CEVS):

Bull/Bear Small Cap Universe

1 Stars Small Cap Universe

2 Stars Small Cap Universe

3 Stars Small Cap Universe

Bull/Bear Small Cap Value Universe

1 Stars Small Cap Value Universe

2 Stars Small Cap Value Universe

3 Stars Small Cap Value Universe

Bull/Bear US Value Universe

3 Stars US Value Universe



Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy (FFIVS):

1 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

2 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

3 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

2 Stars US Fixed Income Universe

3 Stars US Fixed Income Universe



Total Return Value Strategy (TRVS):

1 Stars US Balanced Universe

2 Stars US Balanced Universe

3 Stars US Balanced Universe



See below for ranking info and methodology.

1-Star Category: had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

2-Star Category: had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

3-Star Category: had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

Bull & Bear Masters: had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.

MIAM’s three strategies are based on value-oriented investment principles that view equity securities as fractional ownership interests in operating enterprises and debt securities as contractual claims on the cash flow and/or assets of an issuer. Rigorous financial statement analysis underpins the investment research process and provides critical context to understand qualitative analytical considerations. Catalysts for price appreciation are expected to be idiosyncratic; as such, associates emphasize the analysis of an issuer’s long-term strategy, management quality, and capital allocation priorities. Regular dialogue with company senior management both before and throughout the investment ownership period is of particular importance. Operational engagement provides a distinct information advantage while allowing the acceleration of value-creation initiatives if necessary.

About Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management provides portfolio management services to institutional clients through separate accounts and limited partnerships, interfacing either as a subadvisor or third-party advisor through a wide variety of custodians. Please visit www.GVI-Corp.com for more information.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.

