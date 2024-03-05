Milwaukee Repertory Theater's $78 million renovation project wins city endorsement

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's renovations will include renaming it the Associated Bank Theater Center.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's $78 million renovation project has won City Hall's endorsement.

The Plan Commission on Monday approved exterior changes for the building, 108 E. Wells St.

Most of the work involves interior renovations. The commission's approval was needed because some exterior renovations fall into a zoning district which covers the adjacent RiverWalk.

The improvements include a new entrance leading to the Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center, according to a Department of City Development report. That center will expand the Milwaukee Rep's outreach work with students and others.

Changes to include RiverWalk patio seating

The entrance also will provide access to the RiverWalk, where the theater company will create outdoor patio seating.

The Rep plans to break ground May 11. The project is to be completed by fall 2025.

Its changes will include complete remakes for two of the Rep's three performance spaces and a unified lobby.

The Rep has been in the facility, a historic former power plant, since 1987. That aging and inefficient complex limits the productions the theater company can stage, according to Chad Bauman, executive director.

The building will be renamed the Associated Bank Theater Center.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Rep's $78 million renovation wins Plan Commission approval