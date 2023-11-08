A Milwaukee veterans housing project is raising funds for a 2024 construction start

Construction is to start by summer 2024 on 40 "tiny homes" for homeless veterans on Milwaukee's northwest side.

A long-delayed veterans housing project planned for Milwaukee's northwest side is launching a fundraising campaign.

The "tiny homes" project was to begin construction in 2021 after Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Inc. bought the 7-acre city-owned site, at 6767 N. 60th St., for $35,000. The plans called for at least 24 tiny homes and a community center for homeless vets.

After the group didn't meet that deadline, Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project Inc. in 2022 took over the project.

Veterans Community Project announced Wednesday the launch of a capital campaign for the project. The group plans to begin construction by summer 2024 − meeting a deadline set by city officials.

The development will have 40 homes, ranging from 240 to 360 square feet, provided for free. It also will have a village center to provide social activities as well as case management services, education, and health and wellness programming.

The goal is to help residents become stable and find jobs and new housing.

“I look forward to the positive impact that VCP and their Milwaukee village will have for our city’s veterans and for our whole community," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson, in a statement.

Milwaukee Tool has awarded $100,000 for the campaign, which also has received funds from the Generac Foundation, US Venture Group/Schmidt Family Foundation, and Peterson Family Foundation.

The original proposal was based on Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's Racine development: the James A. Peterson Veterans Village. It opened in 2017 and features 15 tiny homes and a community center.

Veterans Community Project has developed a tiny homes project in Kansas City.

