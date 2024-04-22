This Milwaukee Walmart will close in May, laying off 105 workers

A Google Map street view photo of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 7025 W. Main St.

The Walmart on 70th and Main Street in the Fair Park neighborhood in Milwaukee is planning to close on May 17, according the company.

On Friday, the company sent a letter to the state Department of Workforce Development, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, informing them of the closure and that 105 people would be laid off.

The letter stated the company informed workers of this decision on Wednesday and the store will close to the public on May 17.

The letter also states employees "who do not otherwise secure employment with the company following a paid job search period will separate employment effective July 26, 2024."

Employees can apply for open positions at other Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs, or other company facilities during a 90-day paid job search period, the company stated.

Walmart is assisting workers to evaluate their options by providing Associate Support Center staff to answer Walmart policy and practice questions regarding exiting Walmart, "continued access to our career portal, benefits information, and a detailed FAQ on internal intranet sites; support services through Lyra; and severance pay, subject to eligibility requirements, after the conclusion of the paid job search period."

