Milwaukee's Northridge redevelopment gets $15 million grant. But court battle isn't over

The former Northridge Mall in Brown Deer on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The mall, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, closed in 2003 and has been vacant since.

Milwaukee's efforts to redevelop the former Northridge Mall are getting a $15 million grant − even though the mall owner is still fighting in court to stop that project.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced the grant, which is funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The city can use it to help pay for removing asbestos from the long-vacant mall, demolishing the buildings and other redevelopment work.

That's assuming the city's condemnation case proceeds against Northridge owner U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc. That company, owned by Chinese investors, has an appeal pending before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

“This grant is only the latest example of how we are connecting the dots with our local and federal partners and working to build stronger, safer, and more prosperous communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said.

“This project will remove a blighted property, address safety hazards, and clear the way for the site to be redeveloped into a significant asset for the community, bolstering growth and development for Milwaukee and our state," he said, in a statement.

“I greatly appreciate the governor's allocation of resources to address this significant problem,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

“The property is a danger to our firefighters and trespassers. It is a deteriorating building that drags down the surrounding neighborhood," he said. "I look forward to finally solving the safety and blight issues associated with this property.”

The mayor's statement didn't elaborate on when the city might be able to proceed on the project.

That depends on the outcome of Black Spruce's appeal of a lower court condemnation ruling − the second such appeal filed by the company over the past four years. There's no immediate word on when the Court of Appeals might issue its decision.

Northridge, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, closed in 2003.

Department of City Development officials have long envisioned it as a site for new uses, including new light industrial buildings.

Story continues

Other former retail buildings near the former mall, including Target, Walmart and Toys R Us stores, have been converted to light industrial use.

If the city eventually takes ownership of Northridge, either because Black Spruce walks away or through property tax foreclosure, it could demolish the mall and recover some of those costs by selling the cleared land for light industrial buildings or other new developments.

Black Spruce's corporate predecessor, U.S. Toward Group Inc., bought the former mall for $6 million in 2008. The property totals around 100 acres.

Beijing-based Toward Group, led by Chief Executive Officer Wu Li, in 2009 revealed plans to convert Northridge into a trade mart for Chinese companies selling clothing, furniture, toys, consumer electronics and other goods on a wholesale basis to North American buyers.

That drew skepticism from industry observers about why such an operation would be based in Milwaukee, instead of the much larger and more accessible Chicago metro area, and whether it would generate enough commercial activity to revitalize the 900,000-square-foot former mall.

Indeed, in 2011, Wu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that financing issues and delays in obtaining necessary approvals for Chinese companies to do business at Northridge had forced Toward to consider alternative plans.

In 2012, an investment group led by Penzeys Spices owner Bill Penzey bought a judgment We Energies held on Northridge's unpaid utility bills.

That gave Penzey the right to pursue a foreclosure claim against U.S. Toward. Penzey planned to redevelop the mall to house his company's headquarters and distribution center.

But, in 2014, U.S. Toward made a $1.4 million redemption payment just days before a court hearing to confirm the results of a foreclosure sale. That meant the company could retain ownership of Northridge.

In 2019, Mayor Tom Barrett's Department of Neighborhood Services issued a condemnation order, saying Northridge's deteriorating condition posed a threat to public health and safety.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan upheld that order, dismissing a lawsuit filed by Black Spruce, Toward Group's corporate successor.

The company appealed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, which in 2022 reversed Pocan's ruling.

The court ruled that Pocan's decision was improperly based on the cost to repair Northridge to comply with code requirements for developed buildings — even though it's vacant.

So, the city went back to court.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Sosnay more than a year ago ruled the raze order could be enforced. Sosnay's ruling is now pending before the Court of Appeals.

Phoenix Investors LLC in March said it had an agreement to buy the former mall and convert it to an industrial storage complex.

Mayor Johnson's administration opposed those plans, saying it wouldn't create enough jobs.

Phoenix owner Frank Crivello said in July the company was no longer interested in pursuing its plans because of City Hall's opposition.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee mall redevelopment gets $15 million grant despite court case