Mimecast Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Mimecast Limited
·30 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Achieved total revenue of $142.5 million, up 24% year-over-year on a GAAP basis and 15% in constant currency.

  • Solid execution of multi-product strategy drove average services per customer to 3.6 from 3.4 in the same quarter last year.

  • Increased average order value per customer to $14,000, up approximately 9% year-over-year in constant currency.

  • Achieved a net revenue retention rate of 105% driven by upsell of 113%, with strength across the Email Security 3.0 solution framework, including DMARC Analyzer, Awareness Training and CyberGraph™.

  • Generated $40.7 million in operating cash flow and $31.6 million in free cash flow, representing a 22.2% free cash flow margin.

  • Generated GAAP gross profit percentage of 76.5%, Non-GAAP gross profit percentage of 78.3%.

  • Delivered GAAP EPS of $0.15 per diluted share, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 per diluted share.

Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast, said, “Our results this quarter underscore the strength of our multi-product platform and continued improvement in our business in our largest geographies. We delivered sequential improvement in our net revenue retention rate, driven by improving upsell and reduced downsell and churn rates. We believe the actions we have taken to strengthen our marketing team and build an integrated product organization will help us continue our sales momentum and accelerate product development to meet our customer’s evolving needs.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue: Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $142.5 million, an increase of 24% compared to revenue of $115.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 15% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

  • Customers: Added 600 net new customers in the first quarter of 2022, and now serve 40,600 organizations globally.

  • Net Revenue Retention Rate: Net revenue retention rate was 105% in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Gross Profit Percentage: Gross profit percentage was 76.5% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 75.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit Percentage: Non-GAAP gross profit percentage was 78.3% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 77.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Net Income: Net income was $10.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, based on 66.9 million diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, based on 64.7 million diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $21.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, based on 66.9 million diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.1 million (as recast) or $0.22 (as recast) per diluted share, based on 64.7 million diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2021. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a description of a change in calculation method for the income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments commencing April 1, 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1%, up from 22.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Free Cash Flow and Cash: Free cash flow was $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $338.4 million.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Mimecast is providing guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2022. Our guidance is based on exchange rates as of July 26, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance:

  • For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $141.8 million to $143.3 million and constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 12% to 13%.

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations are positively impacting this guidance by an estimated $4.6 million compared to the rates in effect in the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $39.8 million to $40.8 million.

  • Operating cash flow for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $35.1 million to $36.1 million.

  • Free cash flow for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $24.5 million to $25.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance:

  • For the full year 2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of $576.7 million to $583.4 million and constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 12% to 13%.

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations are positively impacting this guidance by an estimated $16.2 million compared to the rates in effect in the prior year.

  • Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $152.0 million and $154.0 million.

  • Operating cash flow for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $164.5 to $166.5 million.

  • Free cash flow for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $126.8 million to $128.8 million.

GAAP net income is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net income in that it excludes depreciation, amortization, disposals and impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition-related gains and expenses, litigation-related expenses, share-based compensation expense, restructuring expense, interest income and interest expense, the benefit from (provision for) income taxes and foreign exchange income (expense). Mimecast is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Mimecast has not provided guidance for GAAP net income or a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income. The reconciliation between guided net cash provided by operating activities to guided free cash flow for the second quarter 2022 and fiscal year 2022 is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

The financial guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance considers the anticipated impact of the Company’s recent security incident and the global COVID-19 pandemic, the future effect of the security incident and the pandemic on Mimecast’s financial results is highly uncertain. Mimecast’s actual results may differ materially. See “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 8:00 am EDT (UTC-04:00) on August 3, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (844) 293-0173 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (661) 378-9976 for international callers, conference ID# 8796134. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 8796134. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate. We believe revenue constant currency growth rate is a key indicator of our performance as it measures how we are executing on our strategy exclusive of currency fluctuations, which are beyond our control. We calculate revenue constant currency growth rate by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into U.S. dollars using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal period. To determine projected revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis for the second quarter and full year 2022, expected revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies is translated into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year period’s monthly average foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross profit percentage. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude: share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross profit percentage as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenue. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of non-cash charges for share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage versus gross profit and gross profit percentage calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit percentage excludes share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage and evaluates non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage together with gross profit and gross profit percentage calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and Non-GAAP income from operations. We provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense and non-GAAP income from operations (collectively the “non-GAAP operating financial measures”). These non-GAAP operating financial measures exclude the following, as applicable (as reflected in the reconciliation tables that follow): share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment of long-lived assets; restructuring expense; acquisition-related gains and expenses; and litigation-related expenses. We consider these non-GAAP operating financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because it excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and certain “one-time” charges so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP operating financial measures versus the applicable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, the non-GAAP operating financial measures exclude share-based compensation expense and certain “one-time” charges. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP operating financial measures may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating financial measures and evaluates non-GAAP operating financial measures together with the applicable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP operating income as part of our overall assessment of our performance, to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance, and for establishing incentive compensation metrics for executives and other senior employees.

Non-GAAP net income. We define non-GAAP net income as net income, adjusted to exclude: share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment of long-lived assets; restructuring expense; acquisition-related gains and expenses; litigation-related expenses; and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Starting April 1, 2021, we changed the calculation of our non-GAAP provision for income taxes by utilizing a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (C&DI 102.11). We are utilizing a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate as it will provide a consistent evaluation of our non-GAAP tax position between interim reporting periods.

In our computation of the long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the tax effect of adjustments to non-GAAP net income, as defined above.

The long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate may be subject to change and considers factors such as our current operating structure, geographical earnings mix, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, current company strategy, and rapidly evolving legislation in major jurisdictions in which we operate. This adoption has no impact on our GAAP consolidated financial statements. The reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income, including a recast for the prior three months ended June 30, 2020 as well as a comparison of the impact of the change for each quarterly period of fiscal 2021 and the year ended March 31, 2021 is provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

We consider non-GAAP net income to be a useful metric for management and investors because it excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense, certain “one-time” charges and related income tax effects so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP net income versus net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, certain “one-time” charges and related income tax effects. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP net income may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income and evaluating non-GAAP net income together with net income calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key indicators of our operating results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation; amortization; disposals and impairment of long-lived assets; acquisition-related gains and expenses; litigation-related expenses; share-based compensation expense; restructuring expense; interest income and interest expense; the benefit from (provision for) income taxes; and foreign exchange income (expense). We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over GAAP revenue in the period. We use Adjusted EBITDA as part of our overall assessment of our performance, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flow. We believe free cash flow is a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition of property, equipment and capitalized software, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, and strengthening the balance sheet. Analysis of free cash flow facilitates management’s comparisons of our operating results to competitors’ operating results. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating our company is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance from operations for the period because it excludes cash used for capital expenditures during the period. Management compensates for this limitation by providing information about our capital expenditures on the face of the cash flow statement and in the liquidity and capital resources discussion included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, the Company’s recent security incident, including the scope and impact of the attack, the number and location of impacted customers, and the effectiveness of any current or future isolation and remediation efforts, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Mimecast’s operations and financial performance, the impact of foreign exchange rates, the strength of the Company’s multi-product platform, the efforts to strengthen the Company’s marketing team, the integrated product organization, sales momentum, the acceleration of product development, management’s ability to execute, product innovation and expansion, and Mimecast’s future financial performance on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis under the heading “Financial Outlook” above, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words “predicts,” “plan,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “goal,” “target,” “estimate,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “see,” “seek,” “forecast,” and similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to, uncertainties and risks relating to the recent security incident, the reputational, financial, legal and other risks related to potential adverse impacts to our customers and partners as a result of the security incident, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations, employees and financial results, the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, particularly during challenging economic times, competitive conditions, data breaches related to the recent security incident or otherwise, compliance with data privacy and data transfer laws and regulations related to the recent security incident or otherwise, service disruptions, the effect of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, risks associated with failure to protect the Company’s intellectual property or claims that the Company infringes the intellectual property of others, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, including DMARC Analyzer B.V., Segasec Labs Limited and MessageControl and other acquisitions the Company may complete, the global nature of the Company’s business, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the potential disparate economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, the current economic and societal unrest in South Africa, and the other risks, uncertainties and factors detailed in Mimecast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast’s actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




MIMECAST LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

142,549

$

115,176

Cost of revenue

33,549

28,469

Gross profit

109,000

86,707

Operating expenses

Research and development

31,486

22,802

Sales and marketing

48,262

44,043

General and administrative

17,923

17,168

Total operating expenses

97,671

84,013

Income from operations

11,329

2,694

Other income (expense)

Interest income

158

177

Interest expense

(536

)

(883

)

Foreign exchange (expense) income and other, net

(514

)

1,763

Total other income (expense), net

(892

)

1,057

Income before income taxes

10,437

3,751

Provision for income taxes

365

613

Net income

$

10,072

$

3,138

Net income per ordinary share

Basic

$

0.15

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.15

$

0.05

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding

Basic

65,198

63,019

Diluted

66,934

64,676



MIMECAST LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

As of June 30,

As of March 31,

2021

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

338,433

$

292,949

Accounts receivable, net

101,217

114,280

Deferred contract costs, net

16,952

16,165

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,778

20,031

Total current assets

478,380

443,425

Property and equipment, net

92,858

92,891

Operating lease right-of-use assets

122,739

128,063

Intangible assets, net

41,447

43,193

Goodwill

176,908

173,952

Deferred contract costs, net of current portion

50,853

50,086

Other assets

2,601

3,097

Total assets

$

965,786

$

934,707

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

12,576

$

10,487

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

48,843

54,676

Deferred revenue

232,645

237,749

Current portion of finance lease obligations

50

323

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

33,237

33,447

Current portion of long-term debt

9,722

9,090

Total current liabilities

337,073

345,772

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

12,595

12,936

Operating lease liabilities

107,669

112,316

Long-term debt

92,238

94,671

Other non-current liabilities

7,527

8,143

Total liabilities

557,102

573,838

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity

Ordinary shares, $0.012 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 65,661,585 and 64,562,222 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively

788

775

Additional paid-in capital

440,801

408,249

Accumulated deficit

(43,843

)

(53,915

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,938

5,760

Total shareholders' equity

408,684

360,869

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

965,786

$

934,707



MIMECAST LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net income

$

10,072

$

3,138

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

9,876

8,852

Share-based compensation expense

17,388

13,653

Amortization of deferred contract costs

4,161

2,869

Amortization of debt issuance costs

111

114

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

8,330

7,111

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

117

(178

)

Unrealized currency losses (gains) on foreign denominated transactions

83

(2,733

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

13,935

12,405

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,218

)

(497

)

Deferred contract costs

(5,403

)

(5,203

)

Other assets

405

217

Accounts payable

4,368

(2,037

)

Deferred revenue

(6,599

)

(5,645

)

Operating lease liabilities

(8,045

)

(8,221

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(6,881

)

5,460

Net cash provided by operating activities

40,700

29,305

Investing activities

Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software

(9,095

)

(10,771

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,095

)

(10,771

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

21,926

8,135

Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of ESPP purchases and vesting of RSUs

(7,172

)

(2,575

)

Payments on debt

(1,875

)

(1,250

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(273

)

(347

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

12,606

3,963

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

1,273

2,086

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

45,484

24,583

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

292,949

173,958

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

338,433

$

198,541



Key Performance Indicators

In addition to traditional financial metrics, such as revenue and revenue growth trends, we monitor several other non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics to help us evaluate growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess operational efficiencies. The key performance indicators that we monitor are as follows:

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Revenue constant currency growth rate (1)

15

%

21

%

Gross profit percentage

76

%

75

%

Free cash flow (1)

$

31,605

$

18,534

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

38,593

$

25,665


As of June 30,

2021

2020

Net revenue retention rate (2)

105

%

106

%

Total customers (3)

40,600

38,600


________________________

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and revenue constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and revenue constant currency growth rates to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, see “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(2)

We calculate our net revenue retention rate by annualizing constant currency revenue recorded on the last day of the measurement period for only those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. This revenue includes renewed revenue contracts as well as additional revenue derived from the sale of additional seat licenses as well as additional services sold to these existing customers. We divide the result by revenue on a constant currency basis on the first day of the measurement period for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period. The measurement period is the trailing twelve months. The revenue on a constant currency basis is based on the average exchange rates in effect during the respective period.

(3)

Reflects the customer count on the last day of the period rounded to the nearest hundred customers. We define a customer as an entity with an active subscription contract as of the measurement date. A customer is typically a parent company or, in a few cases, a significant subsidiary that works with us directly. In determining the number of customers, we do not include customers we acquired from DMARC Analyzer B.V. that transact with us on a credit card basis.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue growth rate, as reported, to revenue constant currency growth rate:

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate:

Revenue, as reported

$

142,549

$

115,176

Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported

24

%

16

%

Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations

(9

)%

5

%

Revenue constant currency growth rate

15

%

21

%

Exchange rate for period

USD

1.000

1.000

ZAR

0.071

0.056

GBP

1.397

1.241

AUD

0.770

0.656


The following tables present a reconciliation of selected GAAP results to Non-GAAP results (dollars in thousands):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

109,000

$

86,707

GAAP gross profit percentage

76

%

75

%

Plus:

Share-based compensation expense

1,507

1,125

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,108

940

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

111,615

$

88,772

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

78

%

77

%


Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP research and development

$

31,486

$

22,802

Less:

Share-based compensation expense

6,462

3,884

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

25,024

$

18,918


Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP sales and marketing

$

48,262

$

44,043

Less:

Share-based compensation expense

5,084

4,437

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

36

27

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

43,142

$

39,579


Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP general and administrative

$

17,923

$

17,168

Less:

Share-based compensation expense

4,335

4,207

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

365

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

13,588

$

12,596


Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

GAAP income from operations

$

11,329

$

2,694

Plus:

Share-based compensation expense

17,388

13,653

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,144

967

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

365

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

29,861

$

17,679


________________________

(1)

Acquisition-related expenses relate primarily to legal and other professional fees incurred for acquisition activity in each respective period. See Note 10 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.


The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020 (as recast)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:

Net income

$

10,072

$

3,138

Share-based compensation expense

17,388

13,653

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,144

967

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

365

Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (2)

(6,877

)

(4,071

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

21,727

$

14,052

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic

$

0.33

$

0.22

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted

$

0.32

$

0.22

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share:

Basic

65,198

63,019

Diluted

66,934

64,676


________________________

(1)

Acquisition-related expenses relate primarily to legal and other professional fees incurred for acquisition activity in each respective period. See Note 10 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

(2)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of a change in calculation method for the income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments commencing April 1, 2021. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 shown in the table above utilizes a long-term projected tax rate of 25%. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 has been recast to reflect this change. The following table presents a condensed view of non-GAAP net income as reported and as recast for each quarterly period of fiscal 2021 and the year ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts):


Three months
ended
June 30,

Three months
ended
September 30,

Three months
ended
December 31,

Three months
ended
March 31,

Year ended
March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Condensed Non-GAAP Net Income:

Non-GAAP net income (as reported)

$

14,154

$

20,713

$

21,543

$

18,547

$

74,957

Non-GAAP net income (as recast)

$

14,052

$

19,211

$

20,142

$

16,578

$

69,983

Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share:

Basic

63,019

63,517

63,987

64,441

63,739

Diluted

64,676

65,581

66,023

66,277

65,631

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic (as reported)

$

0.22

$

0.33

$

0.34

$

0.29

$

1.18

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic (as recast)

$

0.22

$

0.30

$

0.31

$

0.26

$

1.10

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted (as reported)

$

0.22

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.28

$

1.14

Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted (as recast)

$

0.22

$

0.29

$

0.31

$

0.25

$

1.07


The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income

$

10,072

$

3,138

Depreciation, amortization and disposals of long-lived assets

9,876

8,852

Interest expense, net

378

706

Provision for income taxes

365

613

Share-based compensation expense

17,388

13,653

Foreign exchange expense (income)

514

(1,662

)

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

365

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,593

$

25,665


________________________

(1)

Acquisition-related expenses relate primarily to legal and other professional fees incurred for acquisition activity in each respective period. See Note 10 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.



The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

40,700

$

29,305

Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software

(9,095

)

(10,771

)

Free cash flow

$

31,605

$

18,534


Share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cost of revenue

$

1,507

$

1,125

Research and development

6,462

3,884

Sales and marketing

5,084

4,437

General and administrative

4,335

4,207

Total share-based compensation expense

$

17,388

$

13,653


Amortization of acquired intangible assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cost of revenue

$

1,108

$

940

Sales and marketing

36

27

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

1,144

$

967


The following table presents a reconciliation of guided Net cash provided by operating activities to guided Free cash flow (in millions):

Three months ending
September 30,

Year ending
March 31,

2021

2022

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 35.1 - 36.1

$ 164.5 - 166.5

Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software

(10.6

)

(37.7

)

Free cash flow

$ 24.5 - 25.5

$ 126.8 - 128.8


Mimecast Social Media Resources

Press Contact
Timothy Hamilton
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7122

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074


