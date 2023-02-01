MiMedia Announces Appointment of Former América Móvil Senior Executive Guillermo Robles as Vice President of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Guillermo Robles to the MiMedia team as Vice President of Partnerships.

Mr. Robles is a 20+ year experienced senior executive dedicated to creating and developing sustainable, productive, and strong relations with global smartphone manufacturers as well as many other connected devices and sim cards for the Latin America Region.

His former role as VP of Procurement & Business Development for América Móvil Group allowed him to work with the largest device manufacturers in the world as well as the leading local brands in Latin America to create one of the strongest device portfolios in the region. Among other important responsibilities, Mr. Robles every year led the determination of how many smartphones (10's of millions of devices), what type and from which brands América Móvil Group and its subsidiaries would purchase to sell directly to its consumers.

Founded by Carlos Slim, América Móvil is the leading integrated telecommunications services company in Latin America with leading market presence in 23 countries in the Americas and Europe under its primary brands Telcel and Claro, among others. In 2021, América Móvil reported over 287 million wireless subscribers globally and $41.6 Billion USD in revenue (source: 2021 Annual Report / 20-F). Based on these subscriber numbers, América Móvil would be the largest telecom carrier in the world if excluding the leading telecom carriers in India and China.

"We could not be more excited to add Guillermo to our business development and senior executive team. At América Móvil, Guillermo held for decades one of the most important and strategic positions in the largest and most influential telecom carrier on the Latin American continent. His strong reputation in the telco and smartphone industries is widespread across the globe. I have no doubt he will deepen and accelerate our business development opportunities not only in LATAM but in Asia and other countries and importantly in both of our target partner industries – telecom carriers and device manufacturers", said Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO.

"I'm thrilled to join MiMedia and its extraordinary team and grow with such a great company and unique platform. I have no doubt we will create many opportunities and add great value to device manufacturers, telecom carriers and consumers around the globe", said Mr. Robles.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

